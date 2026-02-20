National Association Of Reentry Professionals

National Association Of Reentry Professionals

About the memberships

NARP Employer Annual Membership Plans

2nd Chance Steward
$2,500

Valid until March 10, 2027

This entry tier signals Stewardship at the outset—a commitment to stewarding the reentry mission responsibly. “Steward” conveys care, oversight, and responsible guidance.

2nd Chance Benefactor
$5,000

Valid until March 10, 2027

“Benefactor” emphasizes active giving that directly enables reintegration efforts. It suggests a donor who enables tangible programs (training, job placement, wraparound services) and who shares in the impact of providing meaningful second chances.


