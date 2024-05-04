Spring Fling Vendor Form 2024

K.U.L.T. is pleased to have you vend at our Spring Fling event on Saturday, May 4th, 2024. Please use this form to pay the vendor fee which reserves your space at the event and allows you to be included on any marketing that occurs after your spot has been reserved. Vendor setup begins at 9 am on Saturday, May 4th, doors open to attendees at 10 am.

Each vendor will have a 12’x12’ space in the social area, and we ask that you bring your own chairs, tables, and equipment. The vendor fee is $50 in advance of the event, and a donation of one of your items worth at least $25 for our silent auction upon arrival. All proceeds are used to support this and future educational events.