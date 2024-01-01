Aged to Perfection Whiskey/Bourbon Pairing

Join us for a night of whiskey/bourbon samplings, tastings, and live music at The Warehouse Social Club in Historic Downtown Leesburg. We will be offering top shelf whiskeys/bourbons paired with gourmet sliders, cheeses, and chocolates. We will have live music from Troprock: The T. Scott and Ed Duo. Several raffle baskets with choice whiskeys & bourbons and other prizes will be on hand for you to win!. Cigars will be availbile for purchase courtesy of Hemingways Wine & Cigar Bar in Tavares. (Smoking allowed on our attached deck) Maverick Beverage in Orlando will be at the event offering tastings of Doc Swinson's unique blend of aged whiskeys and bourbons . Tickets are just $45, 2 for $80. ($50.00 @ the door) All the procceeds from this fundraiser got to supporting our local Veterans and First Respoinders. The Military Fire Police Support Associaltion is a Florida 501(c)(3) registerd charity. The Fun starts @ 6pm.







