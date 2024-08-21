Ridgefield Girls Softball (RGS)'s 10U Travel Softball 50/50 Raffle

How the 50/50 Raffle Works:
Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win 50% of the total pot.
The remaining 50% of the proceeds will directly support the Ridgefield Girls Softball 10U Travel Team, helping cover costs for equipment, uniforms, travel expenses, and more.
Why Participate? By participating in our 50/50 Raffle, you are not only getting a chance to win a cash prize but also supporting a program that empowers young girls to develop essential life skills through sports. Your contribution helps us maintain a fun, competitive, and supportive environment where our players can thrive.
How the 50/50 Raffle Works:
Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win 50% of the total pot.
The remaining 50% of the proceeds will directly support the Ridgefield Girls Softball 10U Travel Team, helping cover costs for equipment, uniforms, travel expenses, and more.
Why Participate? By participating in our 50/50 Raffle, you are not only getting a chance to win a cash prize but also supporting a program that empowers young girls to develop essential life skills through sports. Your contribution helps us maintain a fun, competitive, and supportive environment where our players can thrive.
Add a donation for Ridgefield Girls Softball (RGS)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!