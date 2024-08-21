Ridgefield Girls Softball (RGS)'s 10U Travel Softball 50/50 Raffle

How the 50/50 Raffle Works: Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win 50% of the total pot. The remaining 50% of the proceeds will directly support the Ridgefield Girls Softball 10U Travel Team, helping cover costs for equipment, uniforms, travel expenses, and more. Why Participate? By participating in our 50/50 Raffle, you are not only getting a chance to win a cash prize but also supporting a program that empowers young girls to develop essential life skills through sports. Your contribution helps us maintain a fun, competitive, and supportive environment where our players can thrive.

How the 50/50 Raffle Works: Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win 50% of the total pot. The remaining 50% of the proceeds will directly support the Ridgefield Girls Softball 10U Travel Team, helping cover costs for equipment, uniforms, travel expenses, and more. Why Participate? By participating in our 50/50 Raffle, you are not only getting a chance to win a cash prize but also supporting a program that empowers young girls to develop essential life skills through sports. Your contribution helps us maintain a fun, competitive, and supportive environment where our players can thrive.

More details...