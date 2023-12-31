Logo
Ritchietown Renaissance, Inc.
common:paymentMethod
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Membership

Choose a membership level to the left, and please consider making an additional donation in addition to your membership!  You will also be given an option to automatically renew.  You will receive a receipt via email.  


Our fundraising platform, Zeffy, does not charge any fees, so Ritchietown Renaissance, Inc. will receive 100% of your payment.  Near the end of the transaction, you will be asked to make a donation to Zeffy.  This is completely optional. Look for it under the "Order" section, just before you check out.  You can modify the amount to any amount you want (including $0), but we hope you will consider making a small contribution to Zeffy to support their business model, which returns 100% of donations to the non-profit


Thank you for supporting the mission of Ritchietown Renaissance, Inc.!


common:freeFormsBy