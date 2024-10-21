CDS Fall Festival Silent Auction 2024 - THE REDO!

Show off your school spirit with a CDS Lettered Wreath! It can be hung anywhere outside - a door, side of a house, storage shed, or barn! All-weather painted to leave up year-round! Generously donated by 3D Barn Quilts (3dbarnquilts.com).

Show off your school spirit with a CDS Lettered Wreath! It can be hung anywhere outside - a door, side of a house, storage shed, or barn! All-weather painted to leave up year-round! Generously donated by 3D Barn Quilts (3dbarnquilts.com).

More details...