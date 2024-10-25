Fresh Wreath Fundraiser 2024

Newly designed for guaranteed sustainability and quality, this item is the perfect alternative toa wreath. It is made from our hearty Noble Fir and includes one set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30"x19"

