Fresh Wreath Fundraiser 2024

22 in Mixed Evergreen Wreath item
22 in Mixed Evergreen Wreath
$25
An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching
12 in Centerpiece item
12 in Centerpiece
$20
Cedar, noble fir, pine, and berried juniper arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your table. Accented by snowy white cones and red faux holly berries for easy attaching. Includes candle holder. Size is approximately 12" inches diameter.
Noble Fir Door Swag item
Noble Fir Door Swag
$24
Newly designed for guaranteed sustainability and quality, this item is the perfect alternative toa wreath. It is made from our hearty Noble Fir and includes one set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30"x19"
Gold and Silver Reindeer Set item
Gold and Silver Reindeer Set
$20
Two gold and silver 10" metal reindeer. Adorned with snow dusted faux wreath and a winter sweater.
22" Noble Fir Wreath item
22" Noble Fir Wreath
$25
Fresh, fragrant noble fir wreath in a traditional arrangement. Includes a red velvet water repellent bow and snowy pine cones for easy attaching
28" Mixed Evergreen Wreath item
28" Mixed Evergreen Wreath
$33
An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching
