Fresh Wreath Fundraiser 2024

An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried
juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color
provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet
water repellent bow is included for easy
attaching
12 in Centerpiece
$20
Cedar, noble fir, pine, and berried juniper
arranged in an oasis block and bowl for your
table. Accented by snowy white cones and red
faux holly berries for easy attaching. Includes
candle holder. Size is approximately 12" inches
diameter.
Noble Fir Door Swag
$24
Newly designed for guaranteed sustainability
and quality, this item is the perfect alternative toa wreath. It is made from our hearty Noble Fir and includes one set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30"x19"
Gold and Silver Reindeer Set
$20
Two gold and silver 10" metal reindeer. Adorned with snow dusted faux wreath and a winter sweater.
22" Noble Fir Wreath
$25
Fresh, fragrant noble fir wreath in a traditional
arrangement. Includes a red velvet water
repellent bow and snowy pine cones for easy
attaching
28" Mixed Evergreen Wreath
$33
An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried
juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color
provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet
water repellent bow is included for easy
attaching
Add a donation for Furry Friend Cat Rescue
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!