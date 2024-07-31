Suncoast Mental Health Center

Suncoast Mental Health Center

5th Annual Designer Handbag Bingo Sponsor Opportunities

It's All About The Bag
$5,000
Table for (10) guests to attend 50 raffle tickets Exclusive signage at event Special recognition at event and in event program Logo and company link on SMHC website Name/logo on email blasts, digital ads, social media and press releases
You Can Never Have To Many
$2,500
Tickets for (6) guests to attend 30 raffle tickets Recognition in event program and on SMHC website Name/logo on email blasts, digital ads, social media and press releases
Love Is In The Bag
$1,000
Tickets for (4) guests to attend 20 raffle tickets Recognition in event program and on SMHC website Name/logo on email blasts, digital ads, social media and press releases
One For Every Occasion
$500
Tickets for (2) guests to attend 10 raffle tickets Recognition in event program Name/logo on email blasts, digital ads, social media and press releases
Style Is Always In Fashion
$250
Ticket for (1) guest to attend 5 raffle tickets Recognition in event program
Donate A Gift Basket
$150
With your donation we will create a custom basket to be raffled at the event. The basket can be dedicated to a loved one or friend, from your business, your family, etc. There will be a limited number of gift basket sponsor opportunities, so donate today! You will be contacted after purchase for more details on how we can personalize your Gift Basket.
