5th Annual Designer Handbag Bingo Sponsor Opportunities

Table for (10) guests to attend
50 raffle tickets
Exclusive signage at event
Special recognition at event and in event program
Logo and company link on SMHC website
Name/logo on email blasts, digital ads, social media and press releases
You Can Never Have To Many
$2,500
Tickets for (6) guests to attend
30 raffle tickets
Recognition in event program and on SMHC website
Name/logo on email blasts, digital ads, social media and press releases
Love Is In The Bag
$1,000
Tickets for (4) guests to attend
20 raffle tickets
Recognition in event program and on SMHC website
Name/logo on email blasts, digital ads, social media and press releases
One For Every Occasion
$500
Tickets for (2) guests to attend
10 raffle tickets
Recognition in event program
Name/logo on email blasts, digital ads, social media and press releases
Style Is Always In Fashion
$250
Ticket for (1) guest to attend
5 raffle tickets
Recognition in event program
Donate A Gift Basket
$150
With your donation we will create a custom basket to be raffled at the event. The basket can be dedicated to a loved one or friend, from your business, your family, etc.
There will be a limited number of gift basket sponsor opportunities, so donate today!
You will be contacted after purchase for more details on how we can personalize your Gift Basket.
