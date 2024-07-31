1/2 Price - 4-Day Workshop with Goetemann Distinguished Artist/Teacher
23 Essex St
Beverly, MA 01915, USA
RNAC Member - 2 days
$250
4 left!
NOTE: At checkout, Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. IF YOU OPT NOT TO PAY THE SUGGESTED AMOUNT or want to give Zeffy another fee (even $0), make sure you do this before you hit the Pay Button. That "donation" does not go to RNAC.
*Please do not share this special offer with anyone without prior consent of the Goetemann Artist Residency Committee
Non Member - 2 days
$300
4 left!
Join or renew online for member discount:
https://rockyneckartcolony.org/become-a-member/
