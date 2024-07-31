Hosted by

Rocky Neck Art Colony, Inc.

About this event

1/2 Price - 4-Day Workshop with Goetemann Distinguished Artist/Teacher

23 Essex St

Beverly, MA 01915, USA

RNAC Member - 2 days
$250

4 left!

NOTE: At checkout, Zeffy will add an optional "donation" to support its free platform. IF YOU OPT NOT TO PAY THE SUGGESTED AMOUNT or want to give Zeffy another fee (even $0), make sure you do this before you hit the Pay Button. That "donation" does not go to RNAC. *Please do not share this special offer with anyone without prior consent of the Goetemann Artist Residency Committee
Non Member - 2 days
$300

4 left!

Join or renew online for member discount: https://rockyneckartcolony.org/become-a-member/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!