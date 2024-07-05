2025 Pet Memorial Garden

Hosted by
Each Memorial Sign will be a standard yard sign with a metal stake, and they will be in full color. There will be an option to include your pet(s) picture. If you would like to include a picture, please email it along with your name and the pet(s) name(s) to [email protected]. Only one picture will be allowed per sign. Our best efforts will be made to make the sign as clear as possible, but we are not responsible for blurry or unclear photos. If a photo is not received by the end of the day, Friday, August 29th none will be included on the sign.
Each Memorial Sign will be a standard yard sign with a metal stake, and they will be in full color. Your sponsorship will allow Laber of Love Pet Rescue to feature a pet that was in our care that has passed away on this sign. Thank you for allowing us to remember our past, beloved pets!
This sponsorship will allow you to bring your previously purchased Laber of Love Pet Memorial Sign to display in the Memorial Garden. Signs can be brought on Saturday, September 13th from 9 am to noon and a member of our Board will help you place the sign. You must provide both the sign and the metal stake.
