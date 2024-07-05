2025 Pet Memorial Garden

Each Memorial Sign will be a standard yard sign with a metal stake, and they will be in full color. There will be an option to include your pet(s) picture. If you would like to include a picture, please email it along with your name and the pet(s) name(s) to [email protected]. Only one picture will be allowed per sign. Our best efforts will be made to make the sign as clear as possible, but we are not responsible for blurry or unclear photos. If a photo is not received by the end of the day, Friday, August 29th none will be included on the sign.