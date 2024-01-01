Chemistry with Lab Homeschool Class

AC Family Tutoring offers Science for homeschooling students. Classes are held Tuesday and Thursday for 30 weeks through out the academic year.

Chemistry with a lab, is open to homeschoolers 7-10th grade. This course satisfies Washington State requirements for a high school science transcript.





Parents are responsible for acquiring books and completing assignments on time. In class grading, testing, and instruction is provided by a qualified tutor.





One-on-one tutoring is also available for an additional fee.