AC Family Tutoring
Chemistry with Lab Homeschool Class

717 E 22nd St, Vancouver, WA 98663, USA

AC Family Tutoring offers Science for homeschooling students. Classes are held Tuesday and Thursday for 30 weeks through out the academic year. 

Chemistry with a lab, is open to homeschoolers 7-10th grade. This course satisfies Washington State requirements for a high school science transcript. 


Parents are responsible for acquiring books and completing assignments on time. In class grading, testing, and instruction is provided by a qualified tutor. 


One-on-one tutoring is also available for an additional fee. 

