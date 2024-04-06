2024 WSSU Homecoming Raffle

Prize Details: 2 game tickets, 1 parking pass and a Dinner giftcard. The tickets are 3 for $25! Don't miss out on this chance to experience the WSSU football team while supporting a worthy cause. Please note: Winner does not need to be present to claim their prize.

Prize Details: 2 game tickets, 1 parking pass and a Dinner giftcard. The tickets are 3 for $25! Don't miss out on this chance to experience the WSSU football team while supporting a worthy cause. Please note: Winner does not need to be present to claim their prize.

More details...