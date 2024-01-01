Logo
Supporting Membership

Join us in safeguarding wildlife and outdoor traditions for just $25 annually. Your contribution not only preserves diverse habitats and species but also supports educational initiatives in field sports. 


As a Supporting Member, you'll receive:

- Aroostook Sportsman decal
- ASA membership card
- Quarterly eNewsletter, so you can stay up-to-date 
The satisfaction of knowing every cent of your donation is dedicated to investing in a sustainable future for wildlife and field sports enthusiasts.


Embrace this opportunity to make a real difference today!


