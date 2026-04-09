Ks Kitten Rescue

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Ks Kitten Rescue

About this event

06/07/26 Free Vaccine Clinic

40 Main St suite 101

Toms River, NJ 08753, USA

11:00 AM - 11:20 AM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

11:20 AM - 11:40 AM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

11:40 AM - 12 PM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

12:00 PM - 12:20 PM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

12:20 PM - 12:40 PM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

12:40 PM - 1:00 PM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

1:00 PM - 1:20 PM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

1:20 PM - 1:40 PM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

1:40 PM - 2 PM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

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