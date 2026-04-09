06/07/26 Free Vaccine Clinic

About this event
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic.Rabies and distemper vaccines are free courtesy of K's Kitten Rescue. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
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