Ks Kitten Rescue

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Ks Kitten Rescue

About this event

06/07/26 K's Kitten Rescue FREE Vaccine Clinic

40 Main St suite 101

Toms River, NJ 08753, USA

10:00 AM - 10:30 AM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

10:30 AM - 11:00 AM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

11:00 AM - 11:30 AM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

11:30 AM - 12:00 PM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

12:00 PM - 12:30 PM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

12:30 PM - 1:00 PM Visit
Free

You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.

Add a donation for Ks Kitten Rescue

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