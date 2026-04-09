06/07/26 K's Kitten Rescue FREE Vaccine Clinic

About this event
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
You will need one "ticket" for each pet you bring to the clinic. Rabies and distemper vaccines are free. Microchips are available to purchase for $10 for each pet.
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