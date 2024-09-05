Holliston Holiday Stroll

This sponsorship includes the following: **Logo on a Holiday Stroll trolley banner, which will drive around town 12pm-5pm during the stroll **Sponsor lawn sign to display at your business **Logo feature on the Trolley Sponsor on the Holiday Stroll website and Celebrate Holliston site **Your logo or business name prominently listed on the Holiday Stroll flyer, to be posted around town leading up to the Holiday Stroll **An A-Frame feature on one of the promotional boards around town **One advertisement square on the Holiday Stroll map **Labeled location on the Holiday Stroll map **Labeled location on the Holiday Stroll map for Brick-n-Mortar businesses or optional add-on of vendor space at Blair Square (see Blair Square Vendor Agreement), inclusive of label on Holiday Map.