French Canadian Trip Mexico May 2024

Join us for an inspiring journey of service and community as part of the USANA Foundation's upcoming trip to Baja, Mexico. This is more than just a trip; it's an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of others while experiencing the warmth and richness of Mexican culture.

During our stay, we will be graciously hosted by the Foundation for His Ministry, a Christian orphanage dedicated to providing a loving and nurturing environment for children in need. This home is not only a beacon of hope for its residents but also a testament to the power of compassion and communal support.

Our primary mission on this trip is to work hand-in-hand with local communities to build garden towers. . By teaching and assisting families in need to grow their own food, we are helping them to cultivate a sustainable source of nutrition and joy.

The garden towers are a metaphor for the growth and development we hope to inspire. They stand as pillars of sustainability, empowering families to nourish themselves while respecting and nurturing the environment. This project combines hands-on service with the opportunity to connect deeply with local families, understanding their lives and sharing in their journey towards self-reliance.





This trip is more than an act of charity; it's a mutual exchange of love, learning, and growth. As much as we will be there to offer support and assistance, we will undoubtedly receive immense learning and inspiration from the resilience and warmth of the people we meet.

We are thrilled for you to be a part of this life-changing experience, where every hand lifted in help, every seed planted, and every tower built will be a step towards a better, more hopeful world. Let's sow the seeds of change together.