Grief Experience Summit & Mixer: ACC

Your ticket includes access to all summit sessions, workshops, the Reflect & Connect Mixer. Light refreshments & beverages will be provided at the mixer. Breakfast bites, lunch & snacks, will be provided at the summit.
Your ticket includes access to all summit sessions, workshops, the Reflect & Connect Mixer. Light refreshments & beverages will be provided at the mixer. Breakfast bites, lunch & snacks, will be provided at the summit.
Add a donation for Hearts 2 Heal
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!