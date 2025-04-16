06/28/2026 - Independence Day Celebration Concert

Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic. With this ticket, you will be seated in the reserved VIP seating area, offering preferred placement for an enhanced concert experience.
Ticket price is a donation to the Scottsdale Philharmonic. With this ticket, you may sit anywhere within the general admission seating area.
Enjoy 1 VIP Ticket to each of the 6 upcoming concerts within the 2025-2026 Season!
Enjoy 1 General Admission Ticket to each of the 6 upcoming concerts within the 2025-2026 Season!
Thank you for your interest! These complimentary tickets are reserved exclusively for students. A valid student ID may be required at entry, and students must stay for the full concert. Limited quantities are available.
Thank you for your service! At this time, all complimentary tickets reserved for Veterans and members of the Armed Services have been allocated. Please check back closer to the concert date to see if additional tickets become available.
At this time, all complimentary tickets reserved for Members of La Casa de Cristo have been allocated. Please check back closer to the concert date to see if additional tickets become available.
