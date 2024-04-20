2024 Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Life Membership Raffle

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Eta Kappa Chapter presents:





2024 Omega Psi Phi Life Membership Raffle





Enter for your chance to win a $3,000

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Life Membership!





Date: Raffle will be open April 20, 2024, and conclude August 10, 2024, at 11:59pm EST





How to Enter: Purchasers must register and pay through the Zeffy site. Purchaser may purchase an unlimited number of raffle tickets.





Prize: The prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible raffles received. The prize will be awarded to one (1) winner for a Life Membership for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in the amount of $3,090, which includes the cost of Life Membership, taxes, and fees. Funds will be paid directly to Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. International National Headquarters (IHQ).





Eligibility: Tickets may be purchased on behalf of members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Winner must have an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. control number and be financial with IHQ by July 20, 2024.

Eta Kappa (HK) chapter members and immediate family members are not eligible to participate on behalf of HK members.

All federal, state, and local laws apply.





Notification: The winner will be notified on or about August 12, 2024. Winner must respond within 7 days of notification. Otherwise, another winner will be selected.









Questions?

For questions pertaining to the raffle or further details about the tickets, please email [email protected].