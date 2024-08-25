Silent Auction WeBreathe Soul Soiree - 2024

⛳ Foursome Golf Outing at Foxboro Country Club with Carts!
Gather your golf buddies for a fantastic day on the greens with this exclusive silent auction package! Enjoy a round of golf for four at the prestigious Foxboro Country Club, a beautiful and challenging course set in the heart of Foxboro, MA.
What’s included:
A round of golf for four players
Golf carts for easy cruising between holes
Access to the stunning facilities at Foxboro Country Club
Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a casual player, this outing offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy a day of friendly competition and relaxation on one of the region’s most scenic courses. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this fantastic experience!
Bid now and enjoy a memorable day of golf with friends while supporting a great cause! 🏌️♂️🏌️♀️✨
Sound Bath & Meditation for Private Group of 10
$450
Starting bid
🌙 Private Selenite & Sound Bath Meditation for Up to 10 People with Jennifer Gulbrand!
Indulge in a deeply relaxing and rejuvenating experience with a private Selenite and Sound Bath Meditation led by Jennifer Gulbrand. Perfect for a group of friends, family, or colleagues, this unique session will guide you into a state of deep relaxation and healing.
What’s included:
A private, customized meditation session for up to 10 people
Guided sound bath using crystal singing bowls, gong, ocean drum, and more - designed to balance your energy and bring harmony to the mind, body, and spirit
Use of selenite crystals to enhance the healing experience and promote mental clarity
60 minutes of soothing sound therapy and meditation led by Jennifer Gulbrand, Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of WeBreathe WellBeing Soul Sanctuary
Gather your loved ones for an unforgettable journey into tranquility and self-discovery. This special session will leave you feeling refreshed, balanced, and deeply connected.
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience peace and healing like never before. Bid now to secure this one-of-a-kind meditation experience! 🧘♀️🎶💎
Podcast Package by Global Note Digital Arts
$200
Starting bid
🎙️ Global Note Digital Arts Podcast Package: Record & Edit 4 Podcasts!
Take your podcasting journey to the next level with this incredible podcast package from Global Note Digital Arts. Perfect for business professionals, influencers, content creators, or anyone with a message to share, this package provides everything you need to create high-quality, engaging content for your audience.
Package includes:
4 professionally recorded 30-minute podcast episodes
Expert editing to ensure top-notch sound quality and seamless transitions
Access to state-of-the-art recording equipment and facilities
Guidance and support from experienced podcast producers to help you craft your message and engage your listeners.
Whether you’re launching a new podcast or looking to elevate an existing one, this package is the perfect way to showcase your voice and connect with your audience. Don’t miss out on the chance to bring your ideas to life! 🎤🌟
$1,000 Off Boudoir Photography Shoot w/ Ria Mackenzie
$500
Starting bid
💃 $1,000 Off Boudoir Photography Shoot with Ria Mackenzie
Indulge in a transformative experience that celebrates your beauty and confidence! Ria Mackenzie, a renowned boudoir photographer, invites you to capture your essence with a personalized boudoir photography session. This exclusive silent auction item offers $1,000 off a luxurious boudoir shoot, allowing you to step into a space of empowerment and self-expression.
This is more than just a photo session—it’s an opportunity to see yourself through a new lens, boost your self-esteem, and create lasting memories. Treat yourself or gift this unforgettable experience to someone special! 📸💖
Spiritual Mediumship Session with Cathy Ripley Greene
$450
Starting bid
🔮 90-Minute Mediumship Session with Cathy Ripley Greene for up to 12 People at WeBreathe Wellness Center
Gather your friends and loved ones for a profound and enlightening experience! Join renowned medium Cathy Ripley Greene for a 90-minute mediumship session at the WeBreathe Wellness Center, on November 21st, where you will have the opportunity to connect with the spirit world in a safe, loving, and supportive environment.
This package includes:
A private 90-minute group session led by Cathy Ripley Greene, a gifted medium known for her compassionate and insightful readings
The chance for each participant to receive messages from loved ones who have crossed over, offering comfort, healing, and guidance
A serene and welcoming setting at the WeBreathe Wellness Center, designed to enhance your experience
Session is for up to 15 people at a date to be agreed determined by Cathy and WeBreathe Wellness.
Ideal for friends, family gatherings, or special occasions
Perfect for anyone seeking connection, healing, or a deeper understanding of the spiritual realm
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the peace and clarity that comes from connecting with the spirit world. Let Cathy guide you and your guests on a journey that will leave you with lasting memories and a sense of spiritual closeness. 🌟🕊️
Social Media & Marketing Audit with Teles Partners
$400
Starting bid
Elevate your online presence and take your social media strategy to the next level! Whether you're a small business, non-profit organization, or personal brand, Teles Partners Social Media Audit Package will provide you with valuable insights and actionable recommendations to boost your online visibility and engagement.
What's Included:
Profile Optimization:
Content Analysis
Hashtag and Keyword Optimization:
Reporting and Action Plan:
A 30-minute consultation call to discuss the audit results and answer any questions
Customized service proposal with clear steps to improve your social media strategy
Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of your social media landscape and maximize your impact online. Get ready to engage more effectively with your audience and watch your social media presence flourish! 🚀📱
Handcrafted Serenity Basket by Bit of a Stretch Yoga
$250
Starting bid
Handcrafted Serenity Basket by Sadie Lowe from Bit of A Stretch Yoga
Immerse yourself in tranquility with this beautifully curated gift basket, thoughtfully designed to bring peace and balance into your life. Each item is lovingly handcrafted by Sadie Lowe from Bit of A Stretch Yoga, ensuring that every piece is unique and filled with positive energy.
This serene collection includes:
• Mala Bead Necklace: A stunning piece for meditation and mindfulness, helping you stay grounded and focused.
• Gemstone Bracelet Stack (5 Bracelets): A versatile and stylish set of five gemstone bracelets, perfect for enhancing your energy and style.
• Large Essential Oil Scented Candle with Gemstones: Fill your space with calming aromas, paired with the healing energy of embedded gemstones.
• Gemstone Prism Window Hanging: Add a touch of beauty and light to your home with this enchanting prism that casts rainbow reflections.
• Wooden Bookmark with Gemstone Beads: A perfect companion for your favorite book, combining the natural warmth of wood with the elegance of gemstones.
• Gemstone Keychain/Purse Clasp: Keep positive energy close at hand with this stylish and practical accessory.
• Organic Lotion Made with Essential Oils: Nourish your skin with this luxurious, all-natural lotion, infused with calming essential oils.
• Resin Coaster Set with Dried Flowers: Protect your surfaces with this exquisite set of coasters, featuring real dried flowers preserved in resin.
Each item in this basket is a testament to the art of mindful living, making it the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.
Executive Function Tutoring Package
$400
Starting bid
Elevate your executive function skills with Michelle Gaudet's unique and holistic tutoring package, designed to foster personal growth and well-being. This exclusive offering includes:
Three 45-Minute Executive Function Tutoring Sessions: Benefit from personalized tutoring focused on enhancing organizational skills, time management, and goal setting. Our expert tutor will provide tailored strategies and support to help you achieve your objectives and improve overall productivity.
Yoga Session: Experience the calming and balancing effects of yoga, integrated into your tutoring sessions. This practice will help reduce stress, increase focus, and enhance your ability to manage daily tasks with clarity and ease.
Cuddle Time with a Therapy Dog: Enjoy the soothing presence of a therapy dog during your sessions. Spending time with a therapy dog can provide comfort, reduce anxiety, and create a positive, supportive learning environment.
This Executive Function Tutoring Package combines practical skills development with holistic wellness, offering a comprehensive approach to personal and academic success.
Bid on this unique experience to invest in both your growth and well-being.
Enhance your style with a touch of elegance and precision through our exclusive offering. This special package includes:
Professional Piercing by Nurse Piercer Karissa Richtmeyer: Enjoy a premium piercing experience with Karissa Richtmeyer, a skilled nurse piercer known for her expertise and attention to detail. Benefit from a safe, hygienic, and comfortable piercing procedure tailored to your preferences.
Set of Gold Titanium Earrings: Complement your new piercing with a stunning set of gold titanium earrings. These high-quality earrings are not only stylish but also hypoallergenic, ensuring comfort and durability. The timeless gold finish adds a touch of sophistication to any look.
Bid on this exceptional package for a flawless piercing experience and exquisite earrings that will enhance your style and confidence.
Small Business Grant Success Launch Package with Melissa Pon
$100
Starting bid
Kickstart your small business’s growth with our comprehensive grant success package, designed to help you secure funding and navigate the grant application process. This exclusive package includes:
Consultation Call with Melissa Pond: Begin with a personalized consultation call to discuss your business goals, funding needs, and grant opportunities. Melissa Pond, an expert in small business grants, will provide strategic advice and tailor the approach to your specific needs.
Grant Research: Benefit from thorough research to identify 3-5 grants that align with your business objectives. This includes finding grants that best suit your industry and needs, increasing your chances of securing funding.
Grant Writing Services: Receive professional grant writing support for the identified grants. Melissa Pond will craft compelling grant proposals designed to maximize your chances of success and secure funding.
Clients have successfully secured up to $25,000 with this service, making it a valuable opportunity for your business.
Bid on this package to gain expert guidance and increase your chances of obtaining essential funding for your small business.
Mini Photo Session with Fox and Crow Photography
$100
Starting bid
Capture life’s special moments with a delightful mini photo session from Fox and Crow Photos. This exclusive package offers:
Mini Photo Session: Enjoy a photo session with Fox and Crow Photos, known for their artistic and high-quality photography. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, updating family portraits, or just want to create lasting memories, this session is tailored to your needs.
Professional Photography: Benefit from the expertise of a skilled photographer who will capture beautiful, high-resolution images that you can cherish forever.
Customizable Experience: Tailor the session to your preferences, including location, style, and any specific requests you may have.
Bid on this fantastic opportunity to create stunning photos that will preserve your precious moments and add a touch of elegance to your memories.
Writer's Editing Package with Dave Pasquantonio
$200
Starting bid
Elevate your writing and bring your literary dreams to life with this exclusive Writer's Editing Package. Perfect for both aspiring and established authors, this package offers:
Three Hours of 1:1 Coaching with Dave Pasquantanio: Benefit from personalized guidance and support from Dave Pasquantanio, an expert in writing and editing. Whether you’re starting from scratch or looking to refine your manuscript, Dave will provide tailored advice to meet your specific needs.
Story Creation: Receive expert assistance in developing and structuring your story to captivate readers and convey your vision effectively.
Editing Strategies: Gain insights into effective editing techniques that will enhance the clarity, flow, and impact of your writing.
Publishing Goals: Get strategic advice on navigating the publishing process, from submission tips to understanding the market and setting achievable goals.
Perfecting Craft: Explore ways to refine your writing style and voice, ensuring that your manuscript stands out and resonates with your audience.
Bid on this invaluable package to unlock your potential and achieve your writing aspirations with the guidance of a seasoned professional.
Financial Planning Consulting Package with Misty Lynch
$400
Starting bid
Take control of your financial future with Misty Lynch and Sound View Financial Advisors. Dive into a comprehensive consulting package, featuring expert guidance and robust budgeting support.
The package offers two personalized consultations with Misty Lynch, a seasoned financial planner. Benefit from tailored advice on budgeting, investments, and long-term financial strategies to achieve your financial goals.
Full Year of Budgeting Support through Monarch Money: Gain access to a full year of premium budgeting support with Monarch Money. This platform will help you track expenses, manage your budget effectively, and make informed financial decisions.
Bid on one Transform your financial future with this exclusive consulting package, featuring expert advice and extensive budgeting support:
Financial Planning Consulting Package with Misty Lynch
$400
Starting bid
Take control of your financial future with Misty Lynch and Sound View Financial Advisors. Dive into a comprehensive consulting package, featuring expert guidance and robust budgeting support.
The package offers a personalized consultation with Misty Lynch, a seasoned financial planner. Benefit from tailored advice on budgeting, investments, and long-term financial strategies to achieve your financial goals.
Full Year of Budgeting Support through Monarch Money: Gain access to a full year of premium budgeting support with Monarch Money. This platform will help you track expenses, manage your budget effectively, and make informed financial decisions.
Bid on one Transform your financial future with this exclusive consulting package, featuring expert advice and extensive budgeting support
Get UnStuck Reiki & Coaching Package
$150
Starting bid
Unlock your potential and find your path forward with Sara Melcher -- get unstuck with this transformative package that combines the healing power of Reiki with insightful coaching:
One-Hour Reiki Session: Experience a relaxing and revitalizing Reiki session designed to release blockages, reduce stress, and restore balance to your energy. This session aims to help you clear mental and emotional obstacles, setting the stage for personal growth and clarity.
Follow-Up Coaching Session: Build on the benefits of your Reiki session with a follow-up coaching session. This personalized coaching will help you integrate the insights gained from Reiki, address any lingering challenges, and create actionable steps to move forward with confidence.
Bid on this unique package to experience a holistic approach to personal development and empowerment, combining energy healing with practical coaching to help you overcome obstacles and achieve your goals.
Exclusive Career Enhancement Package with Telma Sullivan
$200
Starting bid
Let Telma Sullivan help you elevate your professional profile with this invaluable package designed to enhance your career prospects:
Comprehensive Resume Rewrite: Transform your resume into a powerful tool that effectively highlights your key skills, accomplishments, and experience. Tailored specifically for your target job, this revamped resume will help you stand out to potential employers and make a lasting impression.
LinkedIn Profile Audit: Optimize your LinkedIn profile to maximize visibility and showcase your professional brand. This audit will refine your profile to ensure it aligns with your career goals and attracts the right opportunities.
Don’t miss this chance to invest in yourself, a family member, or a friend. This package is the perfect gift for anyone looking to advance their career and make a strong impact in the job market.
Vitality Retreat Package with the Empowered Traveler
$500
Starting bid
Embark on a transformative journey with this exclusive Vitality Retreat package, crafted by Khemara Sical, for your personal rejuvenation and growth:
Concierge Travel Services: If you choose to travel for your solo retreat, benefit from tailored concierge travel services to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience.
Intro Assessment: Begin with a comprehensive assessment to identify your goals and preferences, setting the foundation for a personalized retreat experience.
90-Minute Introduction Phone Session: Engage in a detailed introductory phone session to discuss retreat customization and outline your unique needs and aspirations.
Retreat Customization: Receive a fully customized retreat design, tailored to address your specific needs and objectives for personal growth and relaxation.
1:1 Meditation and Breathwork Sessions: Enjoy personalized meditation and breathwork sessions to enhance inner peace, clarity, and vitality.
Spiritual Coaching & Personal Mantra Development: Benefit from one-on-one spiritual coaching and the creation of a personal mantra to guide and inspire you throughout your journey.
Customized Self-Care Ritual Creation: Develop a bespoke self-care ritual to incorporate into your daily routine, promoting ongoing well-being and self-care.
Follow-Up Sessions: Receive follow-up sessions to reflect on your retreat experience, integrate insights, and continue your journey towards enhanced vitality.
Bid on this extraordinary package to invest in your well-being and experience a retreat designed specifically for your personal rejuvenation and growth.
Luxurious Boudoir Photography Session with Ari Leo
$200
Starting bid
Celebrate your beauty and confidence with a luxurious boudoir photography session led by renowned photographer Ari Leo. This exclusive package includes:
Professional Boudoir Photography Shoot: Experience a personalized boudoir session with Ari Leo, known for capturing stunning and empowering images. Enjoy a comfortable and private setting where you can express your unique beauty and confidence.
Expert Styling and Guidance: Benefit from Ari Leo’s expert direction to ensure you look and feel your best. Receive styling advice and pose guidance to achieve captivating and flattering photos.
Customized Experience: Tailor the session to your preferences, whether it’s for a special occasion, a personal celebration, or simply to embrace your inner strength and beauty.
Bid on this exceptional package to enjoy a memorable boudoir experience that celebrates and empowers you, capturing your beauty through Ari Leo’s expert lens.
Compassionate Grief Package with Jayme Kotler
$150
Starting bid
Have you or someone you know experienced a deep loss? Ready to face your grief, explore your emotions, and take steps toward healing? This package from Grieve2Live with Jayme is here to support you.
This gift certificate entitles you to three 1-hour private grief sessions with Jayme Kotler, a certified Grief Educator, fellow griever, and founder of Grieve2Live with Jayme. These personalized sessions offer a compassionate, one-on-one approach tailored to your unique grief journey. In a safe and supportive space, you’ll have the opportunity to explore your emotions, process complex feelings, and find practical tools to help you cope with loss.
Whether you’re seeking understanding, emotional processing, or simply a space to be heard, these sessions are designed to meet you where you are and guide you toward healing.
Bid on this meaningful package to invest in emotional well-being for yourself or a loved one. This gift certificate is an ideal choice for anyone in need of compassionate support through their grief journey.
Judon Autographed Photo by Robert Kraft
$50
Starting bid
Elevate your sports memorabilia collection with this exclusive item featuring one of the NFL’s standout stars:
Autographed Photo of Judon: Own a piece of NFL history with a high-quality, autographed photo of Judon, the celebrated defensive player. This stunning photo captures Judon in action and comes with his authentic signature, making it a must-have for any fan or collector.
Bid on this unique item to celebrate your admiration for Judon and add a prized piece to your collection.
One-Hour Legal Consultation with Family Law Attorney Catheri
$150
Starting bid
Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to receive expert legal advice from Catherine B Good that is tailored to your family's needs:
One-Hour Legal Consultation: Get personalized, professional guidance from Catherine B. Good, a seasoned family law attorney. Whether you need advice on divorce, custody, child support, or other family-related legal matters, Catherine will provide valuable insights and help you understand your rights and options.
Tailored Legal Strategies: Work directly with Catherine to develop strategies that best suit your situation, ensuring you make informed decisions for you and your family's future.
Bid on this consultation to gain clarity and confidence in navigating your legal challenges with the support of an experienced attorney.
3 Energy Healing, Yoga, and Somatic Exercise Sessions
$100
Starting bid
Package of 3 Energy Healing, Yoga, and Somatic Exercise Sessions
Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience with this package of three 60-minute sessions, carefully designed to create deep relaxation for your mind, body, and spirit. Each session begins with reiki energy healing to help release tension and restore balance, followed by a gentle sequence of yoga and somatic exercises that promote mindfulness and relaxation.
Clients will lie comfortably on their mats as they receive reiki for the first part of the session, move through soothing gentle stretches, and then relax into a final savasana with reiki to seal in the experience.
This unique combination of energy healing and mindful movement is ideal for anyone looking to destimulate, release stress, and reconnect with themselves on a deeper level.
Bid now to secure your moments of peace and well-being!
Self-Care Spa Basket
$100
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with our luxurious Self-Care Spa Basket! This indulgent package includes:
$125 Massage Envy Gift Certificate: Unwind with a soothing massage or rejuvenating facial at Massage Envy. Your journey to relaxation and wellness starts here.
$50 Ulta Gift Card: Discover the latest in beauty and skincare at Ulta. From high-end makeup to essential skincare, treat yourself to your favorite products.
$75 Haircut PLUS Haircare Products: Pamper your locks with a professional haircut and top-of-the-line haircare products. You’ll leave feeling refreshed and looking fabulous!
Bid on this basket to elevate your self-care routine and enjoy some well-deserved pampering. Whether for yourself or as a thoughtful gift, this package promises relaxation and rejuvenation.
2 Tickets to the WNDR Museum Boston
$100
Starting bid
Explore the extraordinary at WNDR Museum Boston, where art, technology, and imagination collide! This certificate invites you and a guest to dive into a world of interactive exhibits and mind-bending experiences that push the boundaries of creativity.
With this gift certificate, you and a guest can:
Immerse Yourself in Interactive Art Installations: Engage with thought-provoking and visually stunning exhibits that invite you to touch, play, and
Explore.
Perfect for art lovers, tech enthusiasts, or anyone looking to be inspired by the unexpected!
