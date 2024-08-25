Silent Auction WeBreathe Soul Soiree - 2024

Handcrafted Serenity Basket by Sadie Lowe from Bit of A Stretch Yoga Immerse yourself in tranquility with this beautifully curated gift basket, thoughtfully designed to bring peace and balance into your life. Each item is lovingly handcrafted by Sadie Lowe from Bit of A Stretch Yoga, ensuring that every piece is unique and filled with positive energy. This serene collection includes: • Mala Bead Necklace: A stunning piece for meditation and mindfulness, helping you stay grounded and focused. • Gemstone Bracelet Stack (5 Bracelets): A versatile and stylish set of five gemstone bracelets, perfect for enhancing your energy and style. • Large Essential Oil Scented Candle with Gemstones: Fill your space with calming aromas, paired with the healing energy of embedded gemstones. • Gemstone Prism Window Hanging: Add a touch of beauty and light to your home with this enchanting prism that casts rainbow reflections. • Wooden Bookmark with Gemstone Beads: A perfect companion for your favorite book, combining the natural warmth of wood with the elegance of gemstones. • Gemstone Keychain/Purse Clasp: Keep positive energy close at hand with this stylish and practical accessory. • Organic Lotion Made with Essential Oils: Nourish your skin with this luxurious, all-natural lotion, infused with calming essential oils. • Resin Coaster Set with Dried Flowers: Protect your surfaces with this exquisite set of coasters, featuring real dried flowers preserved in resin. Each item in this basket is a testament to the art of mindful living, making it the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

Handcrafted Serenity Basket by Sadie Lowe from Bit of A Stretch Yoga Immerse yourself in tranquility with this beautifully curated gift basket, thoughtfully designed to bring peace and balance into your life. Each item is lovingly handcrafted by Sadie Lowe from Bit of A Stretch Yoga, ensuring that every piece is unique and filled with positive energy. This serene collection includes: • Mala Bead Necklace: A stunning piece for meditation and mindfulness, helping you stay grounded and focused. • Gemstone Bracelet Stack (5 Bracelets): A versatile and stylish set of five gemstone bracelets, perfect for enhancing your energy and style. • Large Essential Oil Scented Candle with Gemstones: Fill your space with calming aromas, paired with the healing energy of embedded gemstones. • Gemstone Prism Window Hanging: Add a touch of beauty and light to your home with this enchanting prism that casts rainbow reflections. • Wooden Bookmark with Gemstone Beads: A perfect companion for your favorite book, combining the natural warmth of wood with the elegance of gemstones. • Gemstone Keychain/Purse Clasp: Keep positive energy close at hand with this stylish and practical accessory. • Organic Lotion Made with Essential Oils: Nourish your skin with this luxurious, all-natural lotion, infused with calming essential oils. • Resin Coaster Set with Dried Flowers: Protect your surfaces with this exquisite set of coasters, featuring real dried flowers preserved in resin. Each item in this basket is a testament to the art of mindful living, making it the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

More details...