Fabulous Fall Florida State CDA Raffle

Catholic Daughters of the Americas

Florida State Court







FABULOUS FALL

$200 VISA GIFT CARD RAFFLE

Tickets $3 each or two for $5



Need a little extra money before the Holidays?

Take a chance on this Gift Card!



The drawing will be held on October 25, 2024.



GRAND PRIZE -- $200 Visa Gift Card



Prize to the CDA Court that sells the most tickets -- $100.



Be Creative! sell to your friends! Sell to other Church members! Sell to Family Members!

Sell to your neighbors!

Sell! Sell! Sell!



The proceeds will be used to provide training for local court officers, establish new courts, and court visits. Mail the tickets along with a check payable to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, no later than October 21, 2024, to:



Nora Henderson

3959 SW St. Lucie Shores Drive

Palm City, FL 34990



Let Nora know when you mail your packet at 772-370-6341 or [email protected]



