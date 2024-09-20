Mercy Hill Church Gear Shop - TEST

This sturdy mug is perfect for your morning coffee, afternoon tea, or whatever hot beverage you enjoy. It's also a great, simple way to remind yourself to pray for your church family, to give as a gift, or to show others who your church family is and maybe even strike up a conversation about God, church, faith, Jesus, and all the rest! Ceramic 15 oz mug dimensions: 4.7″ (11.9 cm) in height, 3.3″ (8.5 cm) in diameter Dishwasher and microwave safe Disclaimer: The White Glossy Mug may vary slightly in size by up to +/- 0.1″ (2 mm) due to the nature of the production process. These variations are normal and won’t affect your mug’s quality or functionality.

This sturdy mug is perfect for your morning coffee, afternoon tea, or whatever hot beverage you enjoy. It's also a great, simple way to remind yourself to pray for your church family, to give as a gift, or to show others who your church family is and maybe even strike up a conversation about God, church, faith, Jesus, and all the rest! Ceramic 15 oz mug dimensions: 4.7″ (11.9 cm) in height, 3.3″ (8.5 cm) in diameter Dishwasher and microwave safe Disclaimer: The White Glossy Mug may vary slightly in size by up to +/- 0.1″ (2 mm) due to the nature of the production process. These variations are normal and won’t affect your mug’s quality or functionality.

More details...