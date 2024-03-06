Roxborough HOA Utah Dues

Please READ this section!! You can pay $60 per quarter due: January 1st, April 1st, July 1st, October 1st. Or pay yearly $240. If you owe more than $60 you can add the difference by entering an amount in the "Add a donation for Roxborough Association" section. This website is totally free with no credit card processing fees but they ask for a donation to their website in the order summary which is totally up to you if you want to donate. If you don't want to contribute to their website then select other (in the drop down menu percentages) and don't enter an amount. We appreciate everyone paying on time to help us run the park. We can't pay the park fees unless everyone pays their dues on time. Thanks

Please READ this section!! You can pay $60 per quarter due: January 1st, April 1st, July 1st, October 1st. Or pay yearly $240. If you owe more than $60 you can add the difference by entering an amount in the "Add a donation for Roxborough Association" section. This website is totally free with no credit card processing fees but they ask for a donation to their website in the order summary which is totally up to you if you want to donate. If you don't want to contribute to their website then select other (in the drop down menu percentages) and don't enter an amount. We appreciate everyone paying on time to help us run the park. We can't pay the park fees unless everyone pays their dues on time. Thanks

More details...