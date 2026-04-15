069- Mother’s Day Package

🎀 Mother’s Day Raffle – The Ultimate Gift Package! 🎀

Treat that special mom in your life (or yourself 😉) to the ultimate pampering experience!

✨ Only 100 tickets available

💰 Just $10 per ticket

Prizes Include:

• $100 Michael Kors Gift Card to pick the purse of your dreams

• $200 Visa Gift Card (use at the spa of your choice)

• $150 Visa Gift Card (enjoy a meal at the restaurant of your choice)