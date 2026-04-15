069- Mother’s Day Package

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About this raffle
🎀 Mother’s Day Raffle – The Ultimate Gift Package! 🎀
Treat that special mom in your life (or yourself 😉) to the ultimate pampering experience!
✨ Only 100 tickets available
💰 Just $10 per ticket
Prizes Include:
• $100 Michael Kors Gift Card to pick the purse of your dreams
• $200 Visa Gift Card (use at the spa of your choice)
• $150 Visa Gift Card (enjoy a meal at the restaurant of your choice)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!