Father-Daughter Dance - Enchanted Garden Gala

• Date: April 20, 2024 • Time: 5 pm -8 pm • Venue: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church • 8000 Eldorado Parkway • Frisco, TX 75033 • Great Hall • Theme: "Enchanted Garden Gala" – Dress up and join us in a world where fairy tales come to life under the stars. (Only one Ticket is needed per Family)(No age Limit)

