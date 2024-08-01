Kayak – Mississippi River College Challenge (EOA Foundation)
Mile by the Penny
$21.68
Mile by the penny (my route is 2,168 miles) = $21.68
Mile by the Nickel
$108.40
Mile by the nickel (my route is 2,168 miles) = $108.40
Significant Mile Marker
$50
Pick your significant mile marker = $50.00 / for each mile marker (can pick up to four)... Can be near a town, landmark, college/university, or any place on the river of significance
Navigation Supporter and Encourager
Free
Indicate how you can assist in my journey through housing, a warm shower and a meal (for those living within a few miles of the Mississippi River); or through morale support, prayers and cheering from afar.
Donation to EOA Foundation (increments by $100)
$100
Flat donation amount can be made as sponsor donor to the foundation. You can donate in increments of $100. So a $200 donation (quantity 2); $500 donation (quantity 5) ; $1,000 donation (quantity 10), etc.
