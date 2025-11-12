District 47 2026 In-Person Conference Activities

Toastmasters District 47

11775 Heron Bay Blvd

Coral Springs, FL 33076, USA

Friday Welcome Reception - Not included in any package
$25

Friday night from 5:00 - 6:00 for up to 200 people. Includes Beer & Wine, two (2) hand passed hors d’ oeuvres and a Crudité Station.

Saturday Breakfast Buffet - Not included in any package
$25
Available until Apr 13

You must purchase this through this registration and you will receive a voucher to redeem for Saturday breakfast.

Sunday Breakfast Buffet - Not included in any package
$25
Available until Apr 13

You must purchase this through this registration and you will receive a voucher to redeem for Sunday breakfast.

Coconut Current - Full Conference Available 2/23
$270
Available until Mar 17

Includes Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and dinner, all 3 speech contests, education sessions and online events

Coconut Current - Saturday Full Day Available 2/23
$220
Available until Mar 17

Includes Saturday lunch and dinner, Saturday speech contests, and education sessions

Coconut Current - Saturday DINNER ONLY Available 2/23
$120
Available until Mar 17

Includes Saturday dinner, speech contest, DTM Walk and After Party

Island Time - Full Conference Available 3/17
$300
Available until Apr 13

Includes Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and dinner, all 3 speech contests and education sessions

Island Time - Saturday Full Day Available 3/17
$250
Available until Mar 18

Includes Saturday lunch and dinner, Saturday speech contests, and education sessions

Island Time - Saturday DINNER ONLY Available 3/17
$130
Available until Mar 18

Includes Saturday dinner, speech contest, DTM Walk and After Party

