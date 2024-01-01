Faith & Work Journey Celebration

Come and celebrate Faith & Work Journey!

It's our 4th anniversary AND our last event before we become a part of the new Bay Area Center for Faith, Work & Tech!



Hear PechaKucha-style presentations by F&WJ alums on their work in cultural renewal.

Learn about new Bay Area Center for Faith, Work & Tech.

Re-connect with old friends and make new ones.



When: Friday May 10th 6:00 – 8:00pm

Where: Mason Lounge at Mason on Mariposa; 1601 Mariposa St., San Francisco, CA 94107 (free street parking available)

Tickets: Only $10 per person -- includes appetizers, sweets, and drinks



Register today! First five registrants get a free Yeti mug!

Please note: Registration is non-refundable but fully transferable prior to the date of the event.