Faith & Work Journey Celebration

1601 Mariposa St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA

Come and celebrate Faith & Work Journey!  

It's our 4th anniversary AND our last event before we become a part of the new Bay Area Center for Faith, Work & Tech!

Hear PechaKucha-style presentations by F&WJ alums on their work in cultural renewal.
Learn about new Bay Area Center for Faith, Work & Tech.
Re-connect with old friends and make new ones.

When:  Friday May 10th 6:00 – 8:00pm
Where:  Mason Lounge at Mason on Mariposa; 1601 Mariposa St., San Francisco, CA 94107 (free street parking available)
Tickets:  Only $10 per person -- includes appetizers, sweets, and drinks 

Register today! First five registrants get a free Yeti mug!

Please note: Registration is non-refundable but fully transferable prior to the date of the event.

