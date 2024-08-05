Raffle: Berimbau Artwork "Tchi-Tin-Don"

We are thrilled to announce a special raffle as part of our fundraising efforts for Capoeira Brazilian Pelourinho's milestone Batizado! Enter for your chance to win an exquisite piece of art, "Tchi-Tin-Don," a stunning 16”x20” mixed media masterpiece on canvas by the talented Viviana Castaño. 🖌️ About the Artwork: "Tchi-Tin-Don" captures a vibrant fusion of colors and emotions, making it a perfect centerpiece for any room. To learn more about Viviana Castaño and her art, visit her website: https://vcastano.com/about/. 🎟️ How to Enter: Tickets are available now! Each entry not only brings you closer to owning this beautiful artwork but also supports the rich cultural traditions of Capoeira in our community. 🌟 Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to win while supporting a great cause. Your participation helps us celebrate and spread the joy and discipline of Capoeira. 👉 Grab your tickets and let the drums roll as we count down to the draw at our Batizadon on Saturday, September 28, 2024. **Artwork may be picked up the day of the event or at CBP Martial Arts Academy (7075 Kingspointe Pkwy Suite 10 Orlando, Fl 32819) at a later date.

