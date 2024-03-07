SpongeBob - PRESALES CLOSED - BUY TICKETS AT THE DOOR

Open seating. Arrive early for best seat selection! We will have concessions, raffles, games, and merch.
Open seating. Arrive early for best seat selection! We will have concessions, raffles, games, and merch.
Staff/Student (PCS)
$6
Open seating. Arrive early for best seat selection! We will have concessions, raffles, games, and merch.
Open seating. Arrive early for best seat selection! We will have concessions, raffles, games, and merch.
1 VIP - Reserved Front Row Seat!
$50
Reserved seats in the front row. Limited to 6 total seats per show. Proceeds benefit the Thurgood Thespian Booster Club.
Reserved seats in the front row. Limited to 6 total seats per show. Proceeds benefit the Thurgood Thespian Booster Club.
Flowers
$10
Pre-order flowers for your favorite cast members! Each bouquet includes at least 6 stems, tied with a ribbon. Flowers will be available for pickup before the show and during intermission. A very limited number may be available for purchase on the day of the show.
Pre-order flowers for your favorite cast members! Each bouquet includes at least 6 stems, tied with a ribbon. Flowers will be available for pickup before the show and during intermission. A very limited number may be available for purchase on the day of the show.
1 Raffle Ticket
$3
Raffle items will be available at each show!
Raffle items will be available at each show!
3 Raffle Tickets
$5
Raffle items will be available at each show!
Raffle items will be available at each show!
10 Raffle Tickets
$10
Raffle items will be available at each show!
Raffle items will be available at each show!
Add a donation for Thurgood Thespian Boosters, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!