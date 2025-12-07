07-12-25 One Day Zen Retreat

99 Pound Rd

Cumberland, RI 02864, USA

One Day Retreat - In Person - Benefactor Rate
$134
Benefactor donations support scholarships and other retreat expenses. You will receive a charity receipt for 40% of the ticket cost.
One Day Retreat - In Person - Sustainer Rate
$80
Join in person in Cumberland, RI. Lunch is included in retreat fee. To book an overnight stay before or after your retreat, click More Details. Members, full-time students & seniors (65+), use discount code MEMSS. Dharma Teachers and Dharma-Teachers-in-Training use discount code TEACHER. PZC Residents use code RESIDENT. KUSZ monastics use code MONASTIC.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing