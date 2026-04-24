070 - Mini Excavator H12R

About this raffle
ONLY 100 TICKETS AVAILABLE
💥 $40 PER TICKET
💥 EXCELLENT ODDS TO WIN!
• Engine: 13.5 HP 420cc (RATO / Briggs & Stratton compatible / Predator compatible)
• Operating Weight: ~1 Ton
• Compact Width: ~36 inches (fits through tight spaces!)
• Max Reach: ~102 inches
• Bucket: 16”–17” digging bucket included
• Thumb: Hydraulic or manual thumb for added versatility
• Tracks: Durable rubber tracks
• Dozer Blade: Built-in for leveling and stability
• Drawing held once all tickets are sold
• No limit on tickets per person
• MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD TO ENTER
• Winner must provide valid ID
• W2G may be issued to the winner
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!