070 - Mini Excavator H12R

ONLY 100 TICKETS AVAILABLE

💥 $40 PER TICKET

💥 EXCELLENT ODDS TO WIN!

• Engine: 13.5 HP 420cc (RATO / Briggs & Stratton compatible / Predator compatible)

• Operating Weight: ~1 Ton

• Compact Width: ~36 inches (fits through tight spaces!)

• Max Reach: ~102 inches

• Bucket: 16”–17” digging bucket included

• Thumb: Hydraulic or manual thumb for added versatility

• Tracks: Durable rubber tracks

• Dozer Blade: Built-in for leveling and stability

• Drawing held once all tickets are sold

• No limit on tickets per person

• MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD TO ENTER

• Winner must provide valid ID

• W2G may be issued to the winner