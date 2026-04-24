Heroes Never Alone Inc

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Heroes Never Alone Inc

About this raffle

070 - Mini Excavator H12R

070-Mini Excavator H12R
$40

ONLY 100 TICKETS AVAILABLE
💥 $40 PER TICKET
💥 EXCELLENT ODDS TO WIN!

Engine: 13.5 HP 420cc (RATO / Briggs & Stratton compatible / Predator compatible)
Operating Weight: ~1 Ton
Compact Width: ~36 inches (fits through tight spaces!)
Max Reach: ~102 inches
Bucket: 16”–17” digging bucket included
Thumb: Hydraulic or manual thumb for added versatility
Tracks: Durable rubber tracks
Dozer Blade: Built-in for leveling and stability

• Drawing held once all tickets are sold
No limit on tickets per person
MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD TO ENTER
• Winner must provide valid ID
W2G may be issued to the winner

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!