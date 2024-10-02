Boots & Bids Attraction and Drawing Tickets

Purchase an activities ticket for additional access to cotton candy, popcorn, face painting, and bounce houses.
Drawing Ticket
$5
Purchase a drawing ticket for a chance to win a drawing prize of your choice! There are 5 drawing prizes for you to choose from - place your ticket in the designated box.
*Tickets are $5 each. A purchase of $5 will get you ONE ticket.
Drawing Ticket Bundle
$20
Purchase a drawing ticket bundle (5 tickets) for a chance to win a drawing prize of your choice! There are 5 drawing prizes for you to choose from - place your ticket in the designated box.
*Bundles are $20 each. A purchase of $20 will get you FIVE tickets.
Drinks - Sodas and Arizona Teas
$2
Drinks - Water
$1
Petting Zoo Ticket
$5
Friendly Pony Rides is here with their petting zoo!
Pony Ride Ticket
$10
Grab your tickets to ride the ponies - limited number of tickets during this event! Children must be under 65lbs to ride.
Shoe Box Punch
$20
Punch the box to snag a pair of athletic shoes! Adult sizes 7-10.5
*Due to the limited amount of shoes, please check the box for your size before purchasing :)
Spin to Win
$10
ONE SPIN - Are you feeling lucky? You can purchase here and now for a chance at spinning our prize wheel! With prizes from gift cards and gift certificates to fun toys, this is sure to be something that you don't want to miss! (Prizes range from $5-$50 each)
Spin to Win Bundle
$25
THREE SPINS - Triple your chances to win a prize with our Spin to Win wheel! With prizes from gift cards and gift certificates to fun toys, this is sure to be something that you don't want to miss! (Prizes range from $5-$50 each)
