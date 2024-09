Hey high schoolers! The Boys & Girls Club of Joliet is excited to welcome you on Thursday, March 14 from 11:45 am - 2:45 pm. Join us for a fun-filled day with free lunch, basketball, video games, and other recreational activities. This event offers a great opportunity for teens, ages 14- 17, to engage in positive activities, to learn about the club’s programs and services, and socialize in a safe environment.





Don't miss out on the chance to kick back and enjoy some quality time at the Club!