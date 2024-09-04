FCC Silent Auction - Harvest Fest 2024

WTHR Circle of Lights 2024 Celebration VIP Experience
Package includes access for 4 to the private, invitation-only WTHR-13 VIP reception prior to the evening's festivities. You'll also enjoy the best seats on Monument Circle for all of the evening's performances and the "tree" lighting. And to top it all off, you'll also get a $100 Visa gift card to help offset all that gift shopping!
Package Fair Market Value: $200.
Gonna Learn Y'uns some Hist'ry Today!!
Located in Fishers, Indiana, Conner Prairie is a nationally acclaimed history destination. The outdoor museum's mission is to inspire curiosity and foster learning about Indiana by providing engaging, individualized and unique experiences. Created by Eli Lilly in 1934, Conner Prairie combines history with science and encourages visitors to explore Indiana's natural and cultural heritage through hands-on, immersive and interactive experiences. The museum offers several historically themed, indoor and outdoor experience areas throughout its 800 acres of wooded property.
Package includes admission for 4. Restrictions for special events may apply. Tickets valid through October 2027.
Package Fair Market Value: $100.
A Clean Whip and a New York Steamer!!
Package includes an Ultimate Car Wash Booklet (5 washes) from Crew Car Wash and a $50 Gift Card for Firehouse Subs!
Crew Carwash is a family owned car wash located throughout Indiana and Minnesota. Known for clean, fast, friendly service for over 75 years. Firehouse Subs is an American fast casual restaurant chain based in Jacksonville, Florida that specializes in submarine sandwiches.
Package Fair Market Value: $146
Rub-a-Dub-Dub your V-Dub and Grub on a Club on a Sub!!
Package includes an Ultimate Car Wash Booklet (5 washes) from Crew Car Wash and a $50 Gift Card for Firehouse Subs!
Crew Carwash is a family owned car wash located throughout Indiana and Minnesota. Known for clean, fast, friendly service for over 75 years. Firehouse Subs is an American fast casual restaurant chain based in Jacksonville, Florida that specializes in submarine sandwiches.
Package Fair Market Value: $146
