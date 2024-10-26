The Ron Sexton "You Before Me" Golf Classic

When Ron wasn't on stage or coaching, he was on a golf course. He was a member at two golf clubs during his time in Florida - Dunedin Golf Club and The Bayou Club.



These two places brought Ron some of his happiest memories - trying to outdrive his two sons, watching his close friends hunt for balls in the woods, and stopping the clubhouse for a bite after a round.



While Ron only liked to play 9... We will be playing 18!



We are proud to announce that our inaugural tournament will be held at The Bayou Club in Largo, FL on October 26, 2024. There will be a welcome party on Friday night, October 25th, at one of Ron's favorite restaurants, Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill. The outing will be followed by an after-party in our hometown of Dunedin at House of Beer.