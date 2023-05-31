Become a GTW Member

Support our mission and receive member voting privileges for officers, play selections, and other GTW business and cost-free registration for upcoming educational workshops. Valid for one year from date of payment.
Subscribing Member
$100
Valid until March 6, 2027
Voting privileges, cost-free registration for upcoming educational workshops, PLUS (1) ticket to each production during membership period. Valid for one year from date of payment.
Sponsoring Member
$250
Valid until March 6, 2027
Voting privileges for household members, cost-free registration for upcoming educational workshops for household members, PLUS (2) tickets to each production, PLUS a sponsor listing line in all programs and on our website during membership period. Valid for one year from date of payment.
Lifetime Member
$2,000
No expiration
Lifetime voting privileges, cost-free registration for upcoming educational workshops, (1) ticket to each production in perpetuity, PLUS lifetime sponsor listing line in all programs and on our website.
