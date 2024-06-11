Wake Forest Pride

Offered by

Wake Forest Pride

About this shop

Wake Forest Pride Merch

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$30

Super comfortable Bella Canva shirt with original design by a Wake Forest teen. |

Adult Sizes Available: XS-XXXL

Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt
$25

original design by a Wake Forest teen. |


Youth Sizes Available: S-XL

Muscle Tank (style A) item
Muscle Tank (style A)
$30

Super comfortable Bella Canva muscle tank with original design by a Wake Forest teen. |
Back of shirt reads: WAKE FOREST PRIDE |

Unisex Adult Sizes In Stock: Medium & Large
*please note the tanks do run a tad small, so if you are between sizes or prefer a looser fit we recommend sizing up

Tank (Style B) item
Tank (Style B)
$30

Super comfortable Bella Canva tank with original design by a Wake Forest teen. |
Back of shirt reads: WAKE FOREST PRIDE |

Unisex Adult Sizes In Stock: XS-3XL

Blank WFP Logo Shirt item
Blank WFP Logo Shirt
$25

Perfect for decorating with fabric paint or tie-dye!

Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt
$50

Super comfortable sweatshirt with original design by a Wake Forest teen. |


Adult Sizes Available: Small-3XL
Youth Sizes Available: Small-XL

Youth Sweatshirt item
Youth Sweatshirt
$40

original design by a Wake Forest teen. |


Youth Sizes Available: S-XL

Trucker Hat - Navy item
Trucker Hat - Navy
$30
Trucker Hat- Purple with White Back item
Trucker Hat- Purple with White Back
$30
Beanie Hat item
Beanie Hat
$30
3" Vinyl Sticker item
3" Vinyl Sticker
$4

Waterproof vinyl sticker

The 3" is perfect for your water bottle or laptop

4" Car Decal item
4" Car Decal
$6
Wake Forest - You Belong Sticker item
Wake Forest - You Belong Sticker
$4

3" Vinyl Sticker

Garden Flag item
Garden Flag
$30
Yard Sign item
Yard Sign
$30
Business Cling item
Business Cling
$10

Show that your business is LGBTQIA+ friendly with the WFP "All our Welcome" window cling!

5.5" tall x 5.75" wide

Pride Pass item
Pride Pass
$25

Support Wake Forest Pride and enjoy exclusive perks at your favorite local businesses with our newest merch: handmade leather keychains by local queer artisan Binosaur Creations

Visit: https://www.wakeforestpride.org/pride-pass
to see current list of participating businesses

Inaugural Pride Sticker - Homophobia Extinct item
Inaugural Pride Sticker - Homophobia Extinct
$2.50

Vinyl Sticker
Design by local teen

Last year's Pride Fest design now on sale!

Inaugural Pride Sticker - Pine Branch item
Inaugural Pride Sticker - Pine Branch
$2.50

Vinyl Sticker
Design by local teen

Last year's Pride Fest design now on sale!

Inaugural Pride Sticker - Floral item
Inaugural Pride Sticker - Floral
$2.50

Vinyl Sticker
Design by local artist

Last year's Pride Fest design now on sale!

Inaugural Wake Forest Pride Fest Shirt item
Inaugural Wake Forest Pride Fest Shirt
$20

Miss out on getting the Inaugural WFP Fest Shirt last year?
It's not too late! And now you can save even more!

Limited sizes available

Add a donation for Wake Forest Pride

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!