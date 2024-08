Dover Elks Riders 184 Ride to benefit the American Heart Association.

Come and support the Elks Riders and the American Heart Assistance on September 9th 2023.

Registration starts at 9am and KSU at 11am. The ride starts and ends at the Dover Elks.





All riders are welcome.

$25 for Riders $15 for Passengers and $15 for non-riders. (Included BBQ)





For sponsor information , To Make a donation or to find our more info email

[email protected]