COMEDIAN JEFF APPLEBAUM

A native New Yorker, Jeff made his national TV debut on CBS as a comedian on the "Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson." He has also appeared on Comics Unleashed, Comedy.tv, Byron Allen’s nationally syndicated Entertainment Studios program, ABC-TV, KGO Radio, AM810 in San Francisco, CA, and America's Got Talent on NBC. He's opened for and performed with comic legends Robert Klein, Mort Sahl, Robin Williams, Dana Carvey, Elayne Boosler, Jimmy "JJ" Walker, and more. He entertains audiences around the globe, and his highly acclaimed Dry Bar Comedy Special was released in 2022.

With Lalita Dee and Becky Lynn