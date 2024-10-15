Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy Silent Auction

Escape to the magic of Walt Disney World Resort just minutes from amazing theme parks. Experience the magic of Disney in one of three luxe condos, just minutes from Disney World Orlando. Tucked inside a sprawling private resort, your home-away-from-home features one Disney World day pass per guest, exclusive access to three PGA courses, and five acres of waterpark fun for the whole family. Make yourself at home across light-flooded interiors and open concept living. Plush couches offer the perfect spot to curl up for family movie night, while three bedrooms each come with their own TV. Savor some quiet time before the day's adventures with a relaxing cup of coffee on your balcony overlooking the fairway. The excitement doesn't stop at home with exclusive access to your condo's luxury resort. Dive into family fun with a five-acre water park and entertainment complex, including six restaurants and a fitness center. Shop, dine, and golf on-site, or simply relax poolside as the kids make a splash. Best of all, we've included entry to the most magical place on earth, with one complimentary day pass per guest to your choice of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios. Discover the iconic Cinderella castle, feel the thrill of your favorite rides, and meet all your favorite characters - your Disney adventure is just beginning. Experience the magic of Disney for 6 guests with a 4 night stay in a family-style condo with open concept living and three ensuite bedrooms, each with a flat screen TV. Valued at $8,450

Escape to the magic of Walt Disney World Resort just minutes from amazing theme parks. Experience the magic of Disney in one of three luxe condos, just minutes from Disney World Orlando. Tucked inside a sprawling private resort, your home-away-from-home features one Disney World day pass per guest, exclusive access to three PGA courses, and five acres of waterpark fun for the whole family. Make yourself at home across light-flooded interiors and open concept living. Plush couches offer the perfect spot to curl up for family movie night, while three bedrooms each come with their own TV. Savor some quiet time before the day's adventures with a relaxing cup of coffee on your balcony overlooking the fairway. The excitement doesn't stop at home with exclusive access to your condo's luxury resort. Dive into family fun with a five-acre water park and entertainment complex, including six restaurants and a fitness center. Shop, dine, and golf on-site, or simply relax poolside as the kids make a splash. Best of all, we've included entry to the most magical place on earth, with one complimentary day pass per guest to your choice of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios. Discover the iconic Cinderella castle, feel the thrill of your favorite rides, and meet all your favorite characters - your Disney adventure is just beginning. Experience the magic of Disney for 6 guests with a 4 night stay in a family-style condo with open concept living and three ensuite bedrooms, each with a flat screen TV. Valued at $8,450

More details...