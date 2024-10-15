Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy Silent Auction

Discover Relaxation and Wellness
Come see this haven for relaxation, rejuvenation, and inner balance. If you’re seeking a profound escape from the demands of modern life, NH Float is the place to go. The float and wellness center in Londonderry, NH, is dedicated to guiding you on a transformative journey toward holistic well-being. You are bidding on a 60 minute float session valued at $79
Discover Relaxation and Wellness
Come see this haven for relaxation, rejuvenation, and inner balance. If you’re seeking a profound escape from the demands of modern life, NH Float is the place to go. The float and wellness center in Londonderry, NH, is dedicated to guiding you on a transformative journey toward holistic well-being. You are bidding on a 60 minute float session valued at $79
4 passes to Sky Zone Manchester
$50
Starting bid
Jump into fun with passes to Sky Zone Manchester, NH! Perfect for kids and adults alike, these passes offer an exhilarating experience filled with bouncing, flipping, and flying through the air.
Item Highlights:
Ultimate Trampoline Park: Enjoy wall-to-wall trampoline courts, foam pits, and dodgeball games that promise endless fun and excitement.
Great for All Ages: Whether you're a seasoned jumper or a first-timer, Sky Zone offers activities for everyone, making it the perfect outing for families, friends, or team-building events.
Fitness and Fun Combined: Experience a unique way to stay active and healthy while having a blast in a safe and energetic environment.
Don't miss your chance to bid on these passes and enjoy a day of high-flying fun at Sky Zone Manchester!
You are bidding on a 4 pack of passes to Sky Zone Manchester valued at $104
Jump into fun with passes to Sky Zone Manchester, NH! Perfect for kids and adults alike, these passes offer an exhilarating experience filled with bouncing, flipping, and flying through the air.
Item Highlights:
Ultimate Trampoline Park: Enjoy wall-to-wall trampoline courts, foam pits, and dodgeball games that promise endless fun and excitement.
Great for All Ages: Whether you're a seasoned jumper or a first-timer, Sky Zone offers activities for everyone, making it the perfect outing for families, friends, or team-building events.
Fitness and Fun Combined: Experience a unique way to stay active and healthy while having a blast in a safe and energetic environment.
Don't miss your chance to bid on these passes and enjoy a day of high-flying fun at Sky Zone Manchester!
You are bidding on a 4 pack of passes to Sky Zone Manchester valued at $104
Story Land Passes
$90
Starting bid
Embark on a magical adventure with passes to Story Land, New Hampshire's beloved theme park! Perfect for families and thrill-seekers alike, these passes offer a day filled with fun, excitement, and unforgettable memories.
Item Highlights:
Family-Friendly Fun: Explore over 30 exciting attractions, from whimsical rides to captivating shows that delight visitors of all ages.
Enchanting Experiences: Meet fairy-tale characters, enjoy live performances, and dive into interactive play areas designed to spark imagination.
Scenic Location: Nestled in the beautiful White Mountains, Story Land provides a picturesque backdrop for a day of adventure and joy.
Bid now to secure your chance for a magical day at Story Land, where stories come to life and laughter fills the air!
You are bidding on two All Day Park Access passes to Story Land good for any day in the 2024 or 2025 season, valued at $149.98
Embark on a magical adventure with passes to Story Land, New Hampshire's beloved theme park! Perfect for families and thrill-seekers alike, these passes offer a day filled with fun, excitement, and unforgettable memories.
Item Highlights:
Family-Friendly Fun: Explore over 30 exciting attractions, from whimsical rides to captivating shows that delight visitors of all ages.
Enchanting Experiences: Meet fairy-tale characters, enjoy live performances, and dive into interactive play areas designed to spark imagination.
Scenic Location: Nestled in the beautiful White Mountains, Story Land provides a picturesque backdrop for a day of adventure and joy.
Bid now to secure your chance for a magical day at Story Land, where stories come to life and laughter fills the air!
You are bidding on two All Day Park Access passes to Story Land good for any day in the 2024 or 2025 season, valued at $149.98
Boston Red Sox Autographed Baseball & Red Sox Beach Towel
$30
Starting bid
Calling all baseball enthusiasts and collectors! Here's your chance to own a piece of sports memorabilia signed by the talented Brennan Bernardino. This exclusive autographed baseball is a must-have for any fan of the game.
Item Highlights:
Authenticity Guaranteed: This baseball is personally signed by Brennan Bernardino, ensuring its authenticity and value.
Perfect for Collectors: A unique addition to any sports memorabilia collection, celebrating the achievements of a remarkable athlete.
Ideal Gift: A thoughtful gift for baseball fans, young athletes, or anyone who appreciates the thrill of the game.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of baseball history. Place your bid now and take home this special keepsake!
Calling all baseball enthusiasts and collectors! Here's your chance to own a piece of sports memorabilia signed by the talented Brennan Bernardino. This exclusive autographed baseball is a must-have for any fan of the game.
Item Highlights:
Authenticity Guaranteed: This baseball is personally signed by Brennan Bernardino, ensuring its authenticity and value.
Perfect for Collectors: A unique addition to any sports memorabilia collection, celebrating the achievements of a remarkable athlete.
Ideal Gift: A thoughtful gift for baseball fans, young athletes, or anyone who appreciates the thrill of the game.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of baseball history. Place your bid now and take home this special keepsake!
Kentucky Derby 2025 Experience
$4,995
Starting bid
And they’re off! Experience The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports with two tickets to the Kentucky Derby 2025. Be first past the post amidst the thrills of The Run for the Roses as you indulge in true VIP style.
Soak up one of America's oldest and most prestigious major sporting events with a pair of clubhouse box or first-turn tickets to The Kentucky Derby and Oaks at Churchill Downs.
Experience unmissable views and heart-racing thrills as you indulge in gourmet food options ranging from a 3-course meal with wine pairing to a premium open bar. Embrace first-class service with VIP access fast passes, live music, photo opportunities, and more.
The Derby is just the beginning with historic Louisville on your doorstep. Upgrade your experience to include overnight accommodation and explore Louisville's charming heritage, from its renowned culinary scene and iconic attractions to the Bourbon District's historic Whiskey Row.
Be first past the post with an unforgettable Kentucky Derby 2025 experience. This package is valid for Kentucky Derby 2025 May 2- May 3, 2025 and includes:
-Two clubhouse or first-turn tickets to the Kentucky Derby & Oaks 2025 promising an immersion in horse racing history
-Mouthwatering gastronomy from gourmet 3-course dining and wine pairings to bourbon flights and an open bar
-First-class service with VIP access fast passes, live music, photo opportunities, and more
Valued at $10,950
And they’re off! Experience The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports with two tickets to the Kentucky Derby 2025. Be first past the post amidst the thrills of The Run for the Roses as you indulge in true VIP style.
Soak up one of America's oldest and most prestigious major sporting events with a pair of clubhouse box or first-turn tickets to The Kentucky Derby and Oaks at Churchill Downs.
Experience unmissable views and heart-racing thrills as you indulge in gourmet food options ranging from a 3-course meal with wine pairing to a premium open bar. Embrace first-class service with VIP access fast passes, live music, photo opportunities, and more.
The Derby is just the beginning with historic Louisville on your doorstep. Upgrade your experience to include overnight accommodation and explore Louisville's charming heritage, from its renowned culinary scene and iconic attractions to the Bourbon District's historic Whiskey Row.
Be first past the post with an unforgettable Kentucky Derby 2025 experience. This package is valid for Kentucky Derby 2025 May 2- May 3, 2025 and includes:
-Two clubhouse or first-turn tickets to the Kentucky Derby & Oaks 2025 promising an immersion in horse racing history
-Mouthwatering gastronomy from gourmet 3-course dining and wine pairings to bourbon flights and an open bar
-First-class service with VIP access fast passes, live music, photo opportunities, and more
Valued at $10,950
Disney World Wonder
$3,950
Starting bid
Escape to the magic of Walt Disney World Resort just minutes from amazing theme parks. Experience the magic of Disney in one of three luxe condos, just minutes from Disney World Orlando. Tucked inside a sprawling private resort, your home-away-from-home features one Disney World day pass per guest, exclusive access to three PGA courses, and five acres of waterpark fun for the whole family.
Make yourself at home across light-flooded interiors and open concept living. Plush couches offer the perfect spot to curl up for family movie night, while three bedrooms each come with their own TV. Savor some quiet time before the day's adventures with a relaxing cup of coffee on your balcony overlooking the fairway.
The excitement doesn't stop at home with exclusive access to your condo's luxury resort. Dive into family fun with a five-acre water park and entertainment complex, including six restaurants and a fitness center. Shop, dine, and golf on-site, or simply relax poolside as the kids make a splash.
Best of all, we've included entry to the most magical place on earth, with one complimentary day pass per guest to your choice of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios. Discover the iconic Cinderella castle, feel the thrill of your favorite rides, and meet all your favorite characters - your Disney adventure is just beginning.
Experience the magic of Disney for 6 guests with a 4 night stay in a family-style condo with open concept living and three ensuite bedrooms, each with a flat screen TV.
Valued at $8,450
Escape to the magic of Walt Disney World Resort just minutes from amazing theme parks. Experience the magic of Disney in one of three luxe condos, just minutes from Disney World Orlando. Tucked inside a sprawling private resort, your home-away-from-home features one Disney World day pass per guest, exclusive access to three PGA courses, and five acres of waterpark fun for the whole family.
Make yourself at home across light-flooded interiors and open concept living. Plush couches offer the perfect spot to curl up for family movie night, while three bedrooms each come with their own TV. Savor some quiet time before the day's adventures with a relaxing cup of coffee on your balcony overlooking the fairway.
The excitement doesn't stop at home with exclusive access to your condo's luxury resort. Dive into family fun with a five-acre water park and entertainment complex, including six restaurants and a fitness center. Shop, dine, and golf on-site, or simply relax poolside as the kids make a splash.
Best of all, we've included entry to the most magical place on earth, with one complimentary day pass per guest to your choice of Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios. Discover the iconic Cinderella castle, feel the thrill of your favorite rides, and meet all your favorite characters - your Disney adventure is just beginning.
Experience the magic of Disney for 6 guests with a 4 night stay in a family-style condo with open concept living and three ensuite bedrooms, each with a flat screen TV.
Valued at $8,450
Memories of Mexico at The Grand Mayan
$1,100
Starting bid
Make unforgettable memories in Mexico in one of four award-winning luxury resorts. Package includes a 4 night stay for 2 guests in your choice of AAA Four Diamond award-winning luxury resort in Nuevo Nayarit, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, or Puerto Penasco
Unwind in an elegant master room with private terrace
Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling swimming pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more
Take advantage of wellness center access and preferred rates on golf
Valued at $3,500
Make unforgettable memories in Mexico in one of four award-winning luxury resorts. Package includes a 4 night stay for 2 guests in your choice of AAA Four Diamond award-winning luxury resort in Nuevo Nayarit, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, or Puerto Penasco
Unwind in an elegant master room with private terrace
Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling swimming pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more
Take advantage of wellness center access and preferred rates on golf
Valued at $3,500
Unbelievable Breckenridge Package
$5,350
Starting bid
Stay at the heart of alpine action in Breckenridge, Colorado with this package for up to 6 guests with a 4 night stay.
Live your alpine dream in a ski-in/ski-out condo with access to Peak 9, half a block from Main Street
Unwind post-ski with a private fireplace and four shared outdoor hot tubs
Indulge in residents' amenities including a pool, health club, and gym
Valued at $11,750
Stay at the heart of alpine action in Breckenridge, Colorado with this package for up to 6 guests with a 4 night stay.
Live your alpine dream in a ski-in/ski-out condo with access to Peak 9, half a block from Main Street
Unwind post-ski with a private fireplace and four shared outdoor hot tubs
Indulge in residents' amenities including a pool, health club, and gym
Valued at $11,750
$70 gift certificate to Poochies Dog Grooming, LLC
$50
Starting bid
Offering Professional Spa Services for dogs with Salons in Saugus, MA and Londonderry, NH.
Owner, Liz, has been grooming for over 30 years owning her original salon in Malden, MA from 1995-2005 then opening the Saugus Salon in 2010. Amanda, Liz's daughter, with 9 years of vet tech experience, manages this salon, and she also does some grooming.
You have a choice of 3 professional groomers with different specialty styles of grooming. Choose from Kourtney, Hannah, or Savannah at the Saugus Salon. They are all great people and groomers.
Always doing what is best for your furry family member.
Liz moved to NH in July of 2020 and opened the NH location at 123 Nashua Road, unit 33, in December of 2020. This salon is run the same as the Saugus salon. We care very much about every single client in our care and absolutely love it in NH.
We have 3 groomers besides Liz; Lexi, Hannah, and Alexandria are part of our team and can't wait to meet your furry family members.
For more information visit https://poochiesspa.com
You are bidding on one $70 gift certificate to Poochies Dog Grooming
Offering Professional Spa Services for dogs with Salons in Saugus, MA and Londonderry, NH.
Owner, Liz, has been grooming for over 30 years owning her original salon in Malden, MA from 1995-2005 then opening the Saugus Salon in 2010. Amanda, Liz's daughter, with 9 years of vet tech experience, manages this salon, and she also does some grooming.
You have a choice of 3 professional groomers with different specialty styles of grooming. Choose from Kourtney, Hannah, or Savannah at the Saugus Salon. They are all great people and groomers.
Always doing what is best for your furry family member.
Liz moved to NH in July of 2020 and opened the NH location at 123 Nashua Road, unit 33, in December of 2020. This salon is run the same as the Saugus salon. We care very much about every single client in our care and absolutely love it in NH.
We have 3 groomers besides Liz; Lexi, Hannah, and Alexandria are part of our team and can't wait to meet your furry family members.
For more information visit https://poochiesspa.com
You are bidding on one $70 gift certificate to Poochies Dog Grooming
Squam Lake Natural Science Center
$50
Starting bid
Discover the wonders of nature with four passes to the Squam Lake Natural Science Center! Perfect for nature lovers and families, these passes offer an enriching experience that combines education with the beauty of the natural world.
Item Highlights:
Engaging Exhibits: Explore interactive exhibits and live animal displays that showcase the diverse wildlife and ecosystems of New Hampshire.
Scenic Trails: Wander through picturesque trails and immerse yourself in the serene landscapes surrounding Squam Lake.
Educational Programs: Participate in educational programs and guided tours that provide fascinating insights into the natural sciences and conservation efforts.
Family-Friendly Adventure: A perfect outing for families, offering activities and experiences that captivate visitors of all ages.
Bid now to secure your chance to connect with nature and learn about the environment at the Squam Lake Natural Science Center!
You are bidding on 4 one-day guest passes to Squam Lake Natural Science Center, valued at $104
Discover the wonders of nature with four passes to the Squam Lake Natural Science Center! Perfect for nature lovers and families, these passes offer an enriching experience that combines education with the beauty of the natural world.
Item Highlights:
Engaging Exhibits: Explore interactive exhibits and live animal displays that showcase the diverse wildlife and ecosystems of New Hampshire.
Scenic Trails: Wander through picturesque trails and immerse yourself in the serene landscapes surrounding Squam Lake.
Educational Programs: Participate in educational programs and guided tours that provide fascinating insights into the natural sciences and conservation efforts.
Family-Friendly Adventure: A perfect outing for families, offering activities and experiences that captivate visitors of all ages.
Bid now to secure your chance to connect with nature and learn about the environment at the Squam Lake Natural Science Center!
You are bidding on 4 one-day guest passes to Squam Lake Natural Science Center, valued at $104
Bare Necessities Skin Care $50 Gift Card
$35
Starting bid
Indulge in a pampering experience with a $50 gift card to Bare Necessities Skin Care. Perfect for treating yourself or a loved one, this gift card offers access to a range of luxurious skin care treatments and products designed to rejuvenate and refresh.
Item Highlights:
Personalized Treatments: Choose from a variety of services, including facials, massages, and specialized skin care treatments tailored to your unique needs.
High-Quality Products: Explore a selection of premium skin care products that nourish and enhance your skin's natural beauty.
Relaxing Atmosphere: Enjoy a serene and soothing environment where you can unwind and escape the stresses of everyday life.
Expert Care: Benefit from the expertise of skilled estheticians dedicated to providing exceptional service and personalized attention.
Bid now to experience the ultimate in self-care and skin wellness with a Bare Necessities Skin Care gift card
Indulge in a pampering experience with a $50 gift card to Bare Necessities Skin Care. Perfect for treating yourself or a loved one, this gift card offers access to a range of luxurious skin care treatments and products designed to rejuvenate and refresh.
Item Highlights:
Personalized Treatments: Choose from a variety of services, including facials, massages, and specialized skin care treatments tailored to your unique needs.
High-Quality Products: Explore a selection of premium skin care products that nourish and enhance your skin's natural beauty.
Relaxing Atmosphere: Enjoy a serene and soothing environment where you can unwind and escape the stresses of everyday life.
Expert Care: Benefit from the expertise of skilled estheticians dedicated to providing exceptional service and personalized attention.
Bid now to experience the ultimate in self-care and skin wellness with a Bare Necessities Skin Care gift card
Aloha Mini Golf Gift Card for up to 6 players
$45
Starting bid
Add some glow to your game with a gift card to Aloha Mini Glow Golf in Manchester, NH! Perfect for families, friends, or date nights, this gift card offers a unique and fun-filled mini-golf experience in a vibrant, glowing environment.
Item Highlights:
Glow-in-the-Dark Fun: Enjoy an exciting mini-golf adventure with neon-lit courses that come to life under black lights, creating a visually stunning and entertaining atmosphere.
Family-Friendly Entertainment: Suitable for all ages, Aloha Mini Glow Golf provides a fantastic outing for families, friends, or anyone looking to enjoy some playful competition.
Themed Courses: Navigate through creatively designed courses with fun themes and challenges that add an extra layer of excitement to your game.
Memorable Experience: Create lasting memories with a unique mini-golf experience that combines fun, laughter, and a touch of the tropics.
Bid now to enjoy a glowing adventure at Aloha Mini Glow Golf with this fantastic gift card!
You are bidding on one Gift Card to Aloha Mini Glow Golf good for up to 6 players for one game, Valued at $88
Add some glow to your game with a gift card to Aloha Mini Glow Golf in Manchester, NH! Perfect for families, friends, or date nights, this gift card offers a unique and fun-filled mini-golf experience in a vibrant, glowing environment.
Item Highlights:
Glow-in-the-Dark Fun: Enjoy an exciting mini-golf adventure with neon-lit courses that come to life under black lights, creating a visually stunning and entertaining atmosphere.
Family-Friendly Entertainment: Suitable for all ages, Aloha Mini Glow Golf provides a fantastic outing for families, friends, or anyone looking to enjoy some playful competition.
Themed Courses: Navigate through creatively designed courses with fun themes and challenges that add an extra layer of excitement to your game.
Memorable Experience: Create lasting memories with a unique mini-golf experience that combines fun, laughter, and a touch of the tropics.
Bid now to enjoy a glowing adventure at Aloha Mini Glow Golf with this fantastic gift card!
You are bidding on one Gift Card to Aloha Mini Glow Golf good for up to 6 players for one game, Valued at $88
Aloha Mini Glow Gift Card for up to 6 players
$45
Starting bid
Add some glow to your game with a gift card to Aloha Mini Glow Golf in Manchester, NH! Perfect for families, friends, or date nights, this gift card offers a unique and fun-filled mini-golf experience in a vibrant, glowing environment.
Item Highlights:
Glow-in-the-Dark Fun: Enjoy an exciting mini-golf adventure with neon-lit courses that come to life under black lights, creating a visually stunning and entertaining atmosphere.
Family-Friendly Entertainment: Suitable for all ages, Aloha Mini Glow Golf provides a fantastic outing for families, friends, or anyone looking to enjoy some playful competition.
Themed Courses: Navigate through creatively designed courses with fun themes and challenges that add an extra layer of excitement to your game.
Memorable Experience: Create lasting memories with a unique mini-golf experience that combines fun, laughter, and a touch of the tropics.
Bid now to enjoy a glowing adventure at Aloha Mini Glow Golf with this fantastic gift card!
You are bidding on one Gift Card to Aloha Mini Glow Golf good for up to 6 players for one game, Valued at $88
Add some glow to your game with a gift card to Aloha Mini Glow Golf in Manchester, NH! Perfect for families, friends, or date nights, this gift card offers a unique and fun-filled mini-golf experience in a vibrant, glowing environment.
Item Highlights:
Glow-in-the-Dark Fun: Enjoy an exciting mini-golf adventure with neon-lit courses that come to life under black lights, creating a visually stunning and entertaining atmosphere.
Family-Friendly Entertainment: Suitable for all ages, Aloha Mini Glow Golf provides a fantastic outing for families, friends, or anyone looking to enjoy some playful competition.
Themed Courses: Navigate through creatively designed courses with fun themes and challenges that add an extra layer of excitement to your game.
Memorable Experience: Create lasting memories with a unique mini-golf experience that combines fun, laughter, and a touch of the tropics.
Bid now to enjoy a glowing adventure at Aloha Mini Glow Golf with this fantastic gift card!
You are bidding on one Gift Card to Aloha Mini Glow Golf good for up to 6 players for one game, Valued at $88
Two Aloha Mini Glow Gift Cards for up to 6 players per game
$100
Starting bid
Add some glow to your game with a gift card to Aloha Mini Glow Golf in Manchester, NH! Perfect for families, friends, or date nights, this gift card offers a unique and fun-filled mini-golf experience in a vibrant, glowing environment.
Item Highlights:
Glow-in-the-Dark Fun: Enjoy an exciting mini-golf adventure with neon-lit courses that come to life under black lights, creating a visually stunning and entertaining atmosphere.
Family-Friendly Entertainment: Suitable for all ages, Aloha Mini Glow Golf provides a fantastic outing for families, friends, or anyone looking to enjoy some playful competition.
Themed Courses: Navigate through creatively designed courses with fun themes and challenges that add an extra layer of excitement to your game.
Memorable Experience: Create lasting memories with a unique mini-golf experience that combines fun, laughter, and a touch of the tropics.
Bid now to enjoy a glowing adventure at Aloha Mini Glow Golf with this fantastic package of 2 gift cards!
You are bidding on a package of 2 Gift Cards to Aloha Mini Glow Golf good for up to 6 players for each game, Valued at $176
Add some glow to your game with a gift card to Aloha Mini Glow Golf in Manchester, NH! Perfect for families, friends, or date nights, this gift card offers a unique and fun-filled mini-golf experience in a vibrant, glowing environment.
Item Highlights:
Glow-in-the-Dark Fun: Enjoy an exciting mini-golf adventure with neon-lit courses that come to life under black lights, creating a visually stunning and entertaining atmosphere.
Family-Friendly Entertainment: Suitable for all ages, Aloha Mini Glow Golf provides a fantastic outing for families, friends, or anyone looking to enjoy some playful competition.
Themed Courses: Navigate through creatively designed courses with fun themes and challenges that add an extra layer of excitement to your game.
Memorable Experience: Create lasting memories with a unique mini-golf experience that combines fun, laughter, and a touch of the tropics.
Bid now to enjoy a glowing adventure at Aloha Mini Glow Golf with this fantastic package of 2 gift cards!
You are bidding on a package of 2 Gift Cards to Aloha Mini Glow Golf good for up to 6 players for each game, Valued at $176
Calm the Chaos: Screen Time Mastery Course
$80
Starting bid
Create Healthy Boundaries, Reduce After-Screen Meltdowns,
and Safeguard Your Kids While Catering to Your Family's Unique Needs
Get Proven Strategies and Step-by-Step Guidance to:
Set and Maintain Screen Time Limits: Create rules that work with your unique child, so you don't feel like you're constantly setting rules you can't follow through on.
Reduce Big Emotions and Meltdowns: Manage and reduce the intense emotional responses and meltdowns when screens get turned off.
Balance Screens with 'Real Life' Activities: Ensure that screen time is balanced with activities that meet the needs of both you and your child.
Ensure Online Safety and Health: Safeguard your child's screen-time to ensure their online safety and overall well-being.
Proven over 10 years with 200,000+ kids. This approach is effective for toddlers, teens, and every child in between, including those who are ADHD, Autistic, AuHD, strong-willed, highly sensitive, and more. Our methods are designed to support neurodiversity and affirm your child's unique needs.
You are bidding on a single license to access the online parent trainings valued at $374
Create Healthy Boundaries, Reduce After-Screen Meltdowns,
and Safeguard Your Kids While Catering to Your Family's Unique Needs
Get Proven Strategies and Step-by-Step Guidance to:
Set and Maintain Screen Time Limits: Create rules that work with your unique child, so you don't feel like you're constantly setting rules you can't follow through on.
Reduce Big Emotions and Meltdowns: Manage and reduce the intense emotional responses and meltdowns when screens get turned off.
Balance Screens with 'Real Life' Activities: Ensure that screen time is balanced with activities that meet the needs of both you and your child.
Ensure Online Safety and Health: Safeguard your child's screen-time to ensure their online safety and overall well-being.
Proven over 10 years with 200,000+ kids. This approach is effective for toddlers, teens, and every child in between, including those who are ADHD, Autistic, AuHD, strong-willed, highly sensitive, and more. Our methods are designed to support neurodiversity and affirm your child's unique needs.
You are bidding on a single license to access the online parent trainings valued at $374
Black Dog Car Wash 6 Extreme washes
$70
Starting bid
Black Dog Car Wash is New Hampshire’s premier touchless in-bay automatic car wash. We are your one-stop-shop for a spotless ride. Our locations are equipped with the latest and greenest technology to safely and efficiently clean your car.
Extreme Wash includes
-Ceramic Protectant
-Silky Shine “Hot Wax”
-Enhanced Cleaning
-Undercarriage Wash
-Power Wheel Blasters
-Surface Sealant
-Touchfree Wash and Dry
You are bidding on a gift certificate for 6 extreme washes at Black Dog Car Wash in Londonderry, NH valued at $132
Black Dog Car Wash is New Hampshire’s premier touchless in-bay automatic car wash. We are your one-stop-shop for a spotless ride. Our locations are equipped with the latest and greenest technology to safely and efficiently clean your car.
Extreme Wash includes
-Ceramic Protectant
-Silky Shine “Hot Wax”
-Enhanced Cleaning
-Undercarriage Wash
-Power Wheel Blasters
-Surface Sealant
-Touchfree Wash and Dry
You are bidding on a gift certificate for 6 extreme washes at Black Dog Car Wash in Londonderry, NH valued at $132
CPR and First Aid Gift Basket
$80
Starting bid
This gift basket from First Responder Educators Group includes emergency supplies perfect for your family adventures. In addition to a gift certificate for a free CPR course, the basket also contains
2 keychain CPR face shields
CPR pocket mask professional grade latex-free kit with both adult/child mask and infant mask, two valves, nitrile gloves and alcohol wipe
First Aid Kit: This child-friendly kit is latex-free and contains 130 pieces in well organized pouches, is lightweight and compact enough to fit in a diaper bag and is TSA approved too take on all of your adventures.
This basket is valued at $140
This gift basket from First Responder Educators Group includes emergency supplies perfect for your family adventures. In addition to a gift certificate for a free CPR course, the basket also contains
2 keychain CPR face shields
CPR pocket mask professional grade latex-free kit with both adult/child mask and infant mask, two valves, nitrile gloves and alcohol wipe
First Aid Kit: This child-friendly kit is latex-free and contains 130 pieces in well organized pouches, is lightweight and compact enough to fit in a diaper bag and is TSA approved too take on all of your adventures.
This basket is valued at $140
Weighted Dinosaur
$15
Starting bid
Bring comfort and fun to your little one's world with this adorable 2-pound weighted dinosaur. Perfect for children who benefit from sensory input, this cuddly companion provides a soothing and calming experience.
Item Highlights:
Sensory Support: The gentle weight of this dinosaur offers calming pressure, helping to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation in children.
Adorable Design: Crafted to delight, this friendly dinosaur features a soft, plush exterior that's perfect for cuddling and imaginative play.
Versatile Use: Ideal for use during quiet time, bedtime, or on-the-go, providing comfort and a sense of security wherever your child goes.
Durable and Safe: Made with high-quality materials to ensure durability and safety for children of all ages.
Bid now to give your child the gift of comfort and joy with this charming weighted dinosaur!
Included with the weighted stuffed animal are handouts on sensory integration and weighted objects from our OT staff.
Valued at $25
Bring comfort and fun to your little one's world with this adorable 2-pound weighted dinosaur. Perfect for children who benefit from sensory input, this cuddly companion provides a soothing and calming experience.
Item Highlights:
Sensory Support: The gentle weight of this dinosaur offers calming pressure, helping to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation in children.
Adorable Design: Crafted to delight, this friendly dinosaur features a soft, plush exterior that's perfect for cuddling and imaginative play.
Versatile Use: Ideal for use during quiet time, bedtime, or on-the-go, providing comfort and a sense of security wherever your child goes.
Durable and Safe: Made with high-quality materials to ensure durability and safety for children of all ages.
Bid now to give your child the gift of comfort and joy with this charming weighted dinosaur!
Included with the weighted stuffed animal are handouts on sensory integration and weighted objects from our OT staff.
Valued at $25
Package of Two Cowabungas 2 Hour Play Passes
$25
Starting bid
Jump into a world of fun and excitement with passes to Cowabunga's in Manchester, NH! Perfect for families and kids, these passes offer access to an indoor playground filled with thrilling activities and adventures.
Item Highlights:
Indoor Fun Galore: Explore a massive indoor play area featuring inflatable slides, obstacle courses, and interactive games that promise endless entertainment.
Family-Friendly Adventure: A perfect outing for families, offering a safe and engaging environment where kids can play, explore, and let their imaginations run wild.
Ideal for All Ages: With activities suited for toddlers to pre-teens, Cowabunga's provides a fun experience for children of all ages.
Weather-Proof Play: Enjoy a day of fun regardless of the weather, with indoor attractions that ensure a great time rain or shine.
Bid now to treat your family to a day of laughter and excitement at Cowabunga's Manchester!
You are bidding on two 2 hour passes to Cowabungas in Manchester, NH or North Reading, MA, expires 5/7/2025, valued at $40
Jump into a world of fun and excitement with passes to Cowabunga's in Manchester, NH! Perfect for families and kids, these passes offer access to an indoor playground filled with thrilling activities and adventures.
Item Highlights:
Indoor Fun Galore: Explore a massive indoor play area featuring inflatable slides, obstacle courses, and interactive games that promise endless entertainment.
Family-Friendly Adventure: A perfect outing for families, offering a safe and engaging environment where kids can play, explore, and let their imaginations run wild.
Ideal for All Ages: With activities suited for toddlers to pre-teens, Cowabunga's provides a fun experience for children of all ages.
Weather-Proof Play: Enjoy a day of fun regardless of the weather, with indoor attractions that ensure a great time rain or shine.
Bid now to treat your family to a day of laughter and excitement at Cowabunga's Manchester!
You are bidding on two 2 hour passes to Cowabungas in Manchester, NH or North Reading, MA, expires 5/7/2025, valued at $40
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt
$90
Starting bid
Embark on an unforgettable adventure with a Let's Roam 10-Person Scavenger Hunt Certificate! Perfect for friends, families, or team-building events, this certificate unlocks a world of exploration and fun in your city.
Item Highlights:
Exciting Exploration: Discover hidden gems and iconic landmarks as you solve clues and complete challenges on a thrilling scavenger hunt adventure.
Team-Building Fun: Strengthen bonds and create lasting memories with your group as you work together to conquer the hunt.
Customizable Experience: Choose from a variety of themes and locations to tailor the scavenger hunt to your group's interests and preferences.
Easy and Accessible: With a user-friendly mobile app, the scavenger hunt is easy to access and navigate, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all participants.
Bid now to experience a unique and engaging outing with a Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt, perfect for any occasion!
You are bidding on a gift certificate good for up to 10 people to participate in a virtual scavenger hunt, valued at $270
Embark on an unforgettable adventure with a Let's Roam 10-Person Scavenger Hunt Certificate! Perfect for friends, families, or team-building events, this certificate unlocks a world of exploration and fun in your city.
Item Highlights:
Exciting Exploration: Discover hidden gems and iconic landmarks as you solve clues and complete challenges on a thrilling scavenger hunt adventure.
Team-Building Fun: Strengthen bonds and create lasting memories with your group as you work together to conquer the hunt.
Customizable Experience: Choose from a variety of themes and locations to tailor the scavenger hunt to your group's interests and preferences.
Easy and Accessible: With a user-friendly mobile app, the scavenger hunt is easy to access and navigate, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all participants.
Bid now to experience a unique and engaging outing with a Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt, perfect for any occasion!
You are bidding on a gift certificate good for up to 10 people to participate in a virtual scavenger hunt, valued at $270
Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Package
$90
Starting bid
Embark on an unforgettable adventure with a Let's Roam 10-Person Scavenger Hunt Certificate! Perfect for friends, families, or team-building events, this certificate unlocks a world of exploration and fun in your city.
Item Highlights:
Exciting Exploration: Discover hidden gems and iconic landmarks as you solve clues and complete challenges on a thrilling scavenger hunt adventure.
Team-Building Fun: Strengthen bonds and create lasting memories with your group as you work together to conquer the hunt.
Customizable Experience: Choose from a variety of themes and locations to tailor the scavenger hunt to your group's interests and preferences.
Easy and Accessible: With a user-friendly mobile app, the scavenger hunt is easy to access and navigate, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all participants.
Bid now to experience a unique and engaging outing with a Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt, perfect for any occasion!
You are bidding on a gift certificate good for up to 10 people to participate in a virtual scavenger hunt, valued at $270
Embark on an unforgettable adventure with a Let's Roam 10-Person Scavenger Hunt Certificate! Perfect for friends, families, or team-building events, this certificate unlocks a world of exploration and fun in your city.
Item Highlights:
Exciting Exploration: Discover hidden gems and iconic landmarks as you solve clues and complete challenges on a thrilling scavenger hunt adventure.
Team-Building Fun: Strengthen bonds and create lasting memories with your group as you work together to conquer the hunt.
Customizable Experience: Choose from a variety of themes and locations to tailor the scavenger hunt to your group's interests and preferences.
Easy and Accessible: With a user-friendly mobile app, the scavenger hunt is easy to access and navigate, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all participants.
Bid now to experience a unique and engaging outing with a Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt, perfect for any occasion!
You are bidding on a gift certificate good for up to 10 people to participate in a virtual scavenger hunt, valued at $270
Let's Roam Date Night Package
$75
Starting bid
Spice up your date night with a Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Package, designed to bring adventure and romance to your evening! Perfect for couples looking to explore and connect, this package offers a unique and interactive experience in your city.
Package Highlights:
Romantic Adventure: Discover your city in a whole new way as you solve clues and complete fun challenges together, creating unforgettable memories.
Interactive Experience: Engage in playful tasks and trivia that encourage teamwork and spark conversation, adding excitement to your date night.
Flexible and Convenient: Choose from various themes and locations to customize your adventure, with easy access through a mobile app for a hassle-free experience.
Perfect for Any Couple: Whether you're on your first date or celebrating an anniversary, this scavenger hunt offers a delightful way to connect and enjoy each other's company.
Bid now to elevate your date night with a Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Package, and embark on a journey of love and discovery!
You are bidding on a gift certificate good for 2 people to participate in a virtual scavenger hunt, valued at $130
Spice up your date night with a Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Package, designed to bring adventure and romance to your evening! Perfect for couples looking to explore and connect, this package offers a unique and interactive experience in your city.
Package Highlights:
Romantic Adventure: Discover your city in a whole new way as you solve clues and complete fun challenges together, creating unforgettable memories.
Interactive Experience: Engage in playful tasks and trivia that encourage teamwork and spark conversation, adding excitement to your date night.
Flexible and Convenient: Choose from various themes and locations to customize your adventure, with easy access through a mobile app for a hassle-free experience.
Perfect for Any Couple: Whether you're on your first date or celebrating an anniversary, this scavenger hunt offers a delightful way to connect and enjoy each other's company.
Bid now to elevate your date night with a Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt Package, and embark on a journey of love and discovery!
You are bidding on a gift certificate good for 2 people to participate in a virtual scavenger hunt, valued at $130
$30 Gift Certificate to The Culinary Playground
$20
Starting bid
Unleash your inner chef with a gift certificate to The Culinary Playground in Derry, NH! Perfect for cooking enthusiasts and food lovers, this certificate offers a delightful culinary experience in a fun and interactive setting.
Item Highlights:
Hands-On Cooking Classes: Enjoy a variety of classes that cater to all skill levels, from beginner to advanced, covering diverse cuisines and cooking techniques.
Expert Instruction: Learn from professional chefs who provide personalized guidance and share their culinary expertise in a friendly and engaging environment.
Creative Culinary Exploration: Experiment with new recipes, ingredients, and flavors, and bring your culinary creations to life.
Ideal for All Ages: Whether you're looking for a solo adventure, a fun date night, or a family activity, The Culinary Playground offers classes for kids, adults, and everyone in between.
Bid now to embark on a delicious journey of cooking and creativity with a gift certificate to The Culinary Playground!
You are bidding on a $30 gift certificate good for any class, camp or party.
Unleash your inner chef with a gift certificate to The Culinary Playground in Derry, NH! Perfect for cooking enthusiasts and food lovers, this certificate offers a delightful culinary experience in a fun and interactive setting.
Item Highlights:
Hands-On Cooking Classes: Enjoy a variety of classes that cater to all skill levels, from beginner to advanced, covering diverse cuisines and cooking techniques.
Expert Instruction: Learn from professional chefs who provide personalized guidance and share their culinary expertise in a friendly and engaging environment.
Creative Culinary Exploration: Experiment with new recipes, ingredients, and flavors, and bring your culinary creations to life.
Ideal for All Ages: Whether you're looking for a solo adventure, a fun date night, or a family activity, The Culinary Playground offers classes for kids, adults, and everyone in between.
Bid now to embark on a delicious journey of cooking and creativity with a gift certificate to The Culinary Playground!
You are bidding on a $30 gift certificate good for any class, camp or party.
Basket of Children's Books And Weighted Stuffed Animal
$40
Starting bid
Inspire young minds and promote a sense of belonging with this delightful basket featuring children's books focused on inclusion, along with a comforting weighted stuffed animal. Perfect for families and educators, this package provides valuable resources for teaching empathy and understanding.
Item Highlights:
Inclusive Storytelling: Enjoy a curated selection of children's books that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and kindness, fostering empathy and acceptance in young readers.
Comforting Companion: The included weighted stuffed animal offers a soothing presence, providing calming sensory input and a sense of security for children during storytime or quiet moments.
Educational Value: Each book is carefully chosen to engage children with heartwarming stories and meaningful lessons about embracing differences and building friendships.
Perfect Gift: Ideal for parents, teachers, or caregivers looking to enrich their child's library with books that promote positive values and inclusivity.
Bid now to bring home this wonderful basket and inspire a love for reading and inclusion in the hearts of children!
Valued at $90
Inspire young minds and promote a sense of belonging with this delightful basket featuring children's books focused on inclusion, along with a comforting weighted stuffed animal. Perfect for families and educators, this package provides valuable resources for teaching empathy and understanding.
Item Highlights:
Inclusive Storytelling: Enjoy a curated selection of children's books that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and kindness, fostering empathy and acceptance in young readers.
Comforting Companion: The included weighted stuffed animal offers a soothing presence, providing calming sensory input and a sense of security for children during storytime or quiet moments.
Educational Value: Each book is carefully chosen to engage children with heartwarming stories and meaningful lessons about embracing differences and building friendships.
Perfect Gift: Ideal for parents, teachers, or caregivers looking to enrich their child's library with books that promote positive values and inclusivity.
Bid now to bring home this wonderful basket and inspire a love for reading and inclusion in the hearts of children!
Valued at $90
Sensory Toy Basket & Free Month of Groups at Stepping Stones
$90
Starting bid
Enhance your child's sensory experience and developmental journey with this fantastic package, featuring a basket of sensory toys and a gift certificate for a free month of group sessions at Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy.
Item Highlights:
Sensory Toy Basket: Dive into a world of tactile exploration with a variety of sensory toys designed to engage and stimulate your child's senses. Basket includes sensory maze puzzle, set of seasonal sensory tubes, set of Rainbow Emotions Fidget Poppers, Spill Resistant Bubble Bear, Fidget Monster Toys
Free Month of Groups: Experience the benefits of our expertly-led group sessions at Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy. Our groups focus on building essential developmental skills through play-based learning, social interaction, and personalized support. In person, hybrid and remote groups are available.
Comprehensive Support: Our group sessions are designed to empower children and their families, providing valuable resources and strategies to support developmental milestones.
Bid now to give your child the gift of sensory exploration and developmental support with this enriching package from Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy! Valued at $250
Enhance your child's sensory experience and developmental journey with this fantastic package, featuring a basket of sensory toys and a gift certificate for a free month of group sessions at Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy.
Item Highlights:
Sensory Toy Basket: Dive into a world of tactile exploration with a variety of sensory toys designed to engage and stimulate your child's senses. Basket includes sensory maze puzzle, set of seasonal sensory tubes, set of Rainbow Emotions Fidget Poppers, Spill Resistant Bubble Bear, Fidget Monster Toys
Free Month of Groups: Experience the benefits of our expertly-led group sessions at Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy. Our groups focus on building essential developmental skills through play-based learning, social interaction, and personalized support. In person, hybrid and remote groups are available.
Comprehensive Support: Our group sessions are designed to empower children and their families, providing valuable resources and strategies to support developmental milestones.
Bid now to give your child the gift of sensory exploration and developmental support with this enriching package from Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy! Valued at $250
Sensory Toy Basket & Free Month of Groups at Stepping Stones
$90
Starting bid
Enhance your child's sensory experience and developmental journey with this fantastic package, featuring a basket of sensory toys and a gift certificate for a free month of group sessions at Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy.
Item Highlights:
Sensory Toy Basket: Dive into a world of tactile exploration with a variety of sensory toys designed to engage and stimulate your child's senses. Toys for ages 3 and over, includes Gazillion Bubbles, Fidget Monster Toys, My Feelings Rainbow Fidget, Build A Bubble 3D Bubble Kit, Textured Shape Tactile Toys, Jumbo Crayons.
Free Month of Groups: Experience the benefits of our expertly-led group sessions at Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy. Our groups focus on building essential developmental skills through play-based learning, social interaction, and personalized support. In person, hybrid and remote groups are available.
Comprehensive Support: Our group sessions are designed to empower children and their families, providing valuable resources and strategies to support developmental milestones.
Bid now to give your child the gift of sensory exploration and developmental support with this enriching package from Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy! Valued at $250
Enhance your child's sensory experience and developmental journey with this fantastic package, featuring a basket of sensory toys and a gift certificate for a free month of group sessions at Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy.
Item Highlights:
Sensory Toy Basket: Dive into a world of tactile exploration with a variety of sensory toys designed to engage and stimulate your child's senses. Toys for ages 3 and over, includes Gazillion Bubbles, Fidget Monster Toys, My Feelings Rainbow Fidget, Build A Bubble 3D Bubble Kit, Textured Shape Tactile Toys, Jumbo Crayons.
Free Month of Groups: Experience the benefits of our expertly-led group sessions at Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy. Our groups focus on building essential developmental skills through play-based learning, social interaction, and personalized support. In person, hybrid and remote groups are available.
Comprehensive Support: Our group sessions are designed to empower children and their families, providing valuable resources and strategies to support developmental milestones.
Bid now to give your child the gift of sensory exploration and developmental support with this enriching package from Stepping Stones Pediatric Therapy! Valued at $250
Cozi Gold
$35
Starting bid
Streamline your family's schedule and enhance your organization with a 3-year subscription to Cozi Gold. Perfect for busy families, Cozi Gold offers premium features that make managing your household a breeze.
Item Highlights:
Ad-Free Experience: Enjoy an uninterrupted, ad-free experience that lets you focus on what matters most—your family.
Shared Calendar: Keep everyone in the loop with a shared family calendar that syncs across all devices, ensuring no one misses an important event or appointment.
Customizable Lists: Create and share shopping lists, to-do lists, and more, making it easy for everyone to stay organized and on track.
Meal Planning: Simplify meal prep with a built-in meal planner and recipe box, helping you plan and organize meals effortlessly.
Priority Customer Support: Access priority customer support to assist you with any questions or issues, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.
Bid now to bring home the ultimate family organizer and enjoy three years of seamless coordination with Cozi Gold!
You are bidding on a 3 year subscription to Cozi Gold, valued at $90
Streamline your family's schedule and enhance your organization with a 3-year subscription to Cozi Gold. Perfect for busy families, Cozi Gold offers premium features that make managing your household a breeze.
Item Highlights:
Ad-Free Experience: Enjoy an uninterrupted, ad-free experience that lets you focus on what matters most—your family.
Shared Calendar: Keep everyone in the loop with a shared family calendar that syncs across all devices, ensuring no one misses an important event or appointment.
Customizable Lists: Create and share shopping lists, to-do lists, and more, making it easy for everyone to stay organized and on track.
Meal Planning: Simplify meal prep with a built-in meal planner and recipe box, helping you plan and organize meals effortlessly.
Priority Customer Support: Access priority customer support to assist you with any questions or issues, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.
Bid now to bring home the ultimate family organizer and enjoy three years of seamless coordination with Cozi Gold!
You are bidding on a 3 year subscription to Cozi Gold, valued at $90
Kendra Scott Lee earring and Everlyne bracelet set
$65
Starting bid
Elevate your accessory game with this stunning Kendra Scott jewelry set, featuring the elegant Lee Earring Set in Gold with Ivory Mother of Pearl stone and the chic Everlyne Bracelet with the matching ivory mother of pearl stone. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit, these pieces are a must-have for jewelry lovers.
Item Highlights:
Lee Earring Set: These timeless earrings showcase a delicate gold setting with beautiful Ivory Mother of Pearl stones, offering a classic yet modern look that complements any style.
Everlyne Bracelet: This versatile bracelet features intricate detailing and a comfortable fit for everyday elegance with matching ivory mother of pearl stone.
Sophisticated Design: Both the earrings and bracelets are designed with Kendra Scott's signature style, combining elegance and craftsmanship to create pieces that are both fashionable and enduring.
Perfect Gift: Ideal for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift for someone special, this jewelry set adds a touch of luxury and charm to any jewelry collection.
Bid now to own these exquisite Kendra Scott pieces and enjoy the perfect blend of style and sophistication! This set is valued at $105
Elevate your accessory game with this stunning Kendra Scott jewelry set, featuring the elegant Lee Earring Set in Gold with Ivory Mother of Pearl stone and the chic Everlyne Bracelet with the matching ivory mother of pearl stone. Perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit, these pieces are a must-have for jewelry lovers.
Item Highlights:
Lee Earring Set: These timeless earrings showcase a delicate gold setting with beautiful Ivory Mother of Pearl stones, offering a classic yet modern look that complements any style.
Everlyne Bracelet: This versatile bracelet features intricate detailing and a comfortable fit for everyday elegance with matching ivory mother of pearl stone.
Sophisticated Design: Both the earrings and bracelets are designed with Kendra Scott's signature style, combining elegance and craftsmanship to create pieces that are both fashionable and enduring.
Perfect Gift: Ideal for treating yourself or as a thoughtful gift for someone special, this jewelry set adds a touch of luxury and charm to any jewelry collection.
Bid now to own these exquisite Kendra Scott pieces and enjoy the perfect blend of style and sophistication! This set is valued at $105
$25 Gift Card to Sundae Drive
$15
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a delightful ice cream experience with a gift certificate to Sundae Drive in Brookline! Perfect for ice cream lovers and families alike, this certificate offers a chance to indulge in delicious, handcrafted treats in a charming setting.
Item Highlights:
Delicious Variety: Enjoy a wide selection of classic and creative ice cream flavors, made with high-quality ingredients to satisfy every craving.
Charming Atmosphere: Experience the nostalgic charm of Sundae Drive, where friendly service and a cozy ambiance make every visit special.
Perfect for All Ages: Whether you're planning a family outing, a date night, or a solo treat, this gift certificate is your ticket to sweet enjoyment.
Community Favorite: Known for its delightful flavors and welcoming vibe, Sundae Drive is a beloved spot for locals and visitors alike.
Bid now to savor the sweet moments at Sundae Drive with this enticing $25 gift certificate!
Treat yourself to a delightful ice cream experience with a gift certificate to Sundae Drive in Brookline! Perfect for ice cream lovers and families alike, this certificate offers a chance to indulge in delicious, handcrafted treats in a charming setting.
Item Highlights:
Delicious Variety: Enjoy a wide selection of classic and creative ice cream flavors, made with high-quality ingredients to satisfy every craving.
Charming Atmosphere: Experience the nostalgic charm of Sundae Drive, where friendly service and a cozy ambiance make every visit special.
Perfect for All Ages: Whether you're planning a family outing, a date night, or a solo treat, this gift certificate is your ticket to sweet enjoyment.
Community Favorite: Known for its delightful flavors and welcoming vibe, Sundae Drive is a beloved spot for locals and visitors alike.
Bid now to savor the sweet moments at Sundae Drive with this enticing $25 gift certificate!
$30 Gift Certificate to Moonlight Nails
$20
Starting bid
Indulge in a pampering escape with this exclusive gift certificate to Moonlight Nails, a premier destination for nail care and relaxation. Treat yourself or a loved one to a rejuvenating experience that promises to refresh both your nails and your spirit.
Details:
Value: $30 towards services at Moonlight Nails
Services Offered: Choose from a variety of luxurious treatments including classic manicures, deluxe pedicures, and gel applications, designed to perfection.
Ambiance: Enjoy a tranquil atmosphere enhanced by a team of skilled professionals dedicated to providing top-notch service.
Location: Conveniently located at 297 Derry Rd, Hudson, NH, Moonlight Nails is renowned for its commitment to cleanliness, comfort, and customer satisfaction.
Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or simply need a little "me time," Moonlight Nails offers the perfect sanctuary for relaxation and beautification. Bid now for a chance to experience the ultimate in nail care excellence!
Indulge in a pampering escape with this exclusive gift certificate to Moonlight Nails, a premier destination for nail care and relaxation. Treat yourself or a loved one to a rejuvenating experience that promises to refresh both your nails and your spirit.
Details:
Value: $30 towards services at Moonlight Nails
Services Offered: Choose from a variety of luxurious treatments including classic manicures, deluxe pedicures, and gel applications, designed to perfection.
Ambiance: Enjoy a tranquil atmosphere enhanced by a team of skilled professionals dedicated to providing top-notch service.
Location: Conveniently located at 297 Derry Rd, Hudson, NH, Moonlight Nails is renowned for its commitment to cleanliness, comfort, and customer satisfaction.
Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or simply need a little "me time," Moonlight Nails offers the perfect sanctuary for relaxation and beautification. Bid now for a chance to experience the ultimate in nail care excellence!
Hand-quilted New England Patriots Bag Set
$40
Starting bid
Show your team spirit in style with this beautifully hand-quilted New England Patriots bag set—an ideal accessory for any devoted fan. Meticulously crafted with precision and pride, this unique set is both a functional item and a collector's dream, perfect for game days, everyday use, or as a special gift.
Design: Each bag in the set proudly features the iconic New England Patriots logo and team colors, expertly quilted by hand to ensure durability and a personal touch.
Set Includes:
Tote Bag: Spacious and versatile, perfect for carrying essentials to the game or around town.
Accessory Pouch: Compact and convenient for organizing smaller items like keys, phone, or cosmetics.
Each piece is individually quilted, showcasing the craftsmanship and attention to detail synonymous with handmade products.
Celebrate your love for the Patriots with this exclusive bag set that combines practicality with fan pride. Whether you're tailgating at Gillette Stadium or running errands, this hand-quilted set is sure to be a touchdown in your collection!
Show your team spirit in style with this beautifully hand-quilted New England Patriots bag set—an ideal accessory for any devoted fan. Meticulously crafted with precision and pride, this unique set is both a functional item and a collector's dream, perfect for game days, everyday use, or as a special gift.
Design: Each bag in the set proudly features the iconic New England Patriots logo and team colors, expertly quilted by hand to ensure durability and a personal touch.
Set Includes:
Tote Bag: Spacious and versatile, perfect for carrying essentials to the game or around town.
Accessory Pouch: Compact and convenient for organizing smaller items like keys, phone, or cosmetics.
Each piece is individually quilted, showcasing the craftsmanship and attention to detail synonymous with handmade products.
Celebrate your love for the Patriots with this exclusive bag set that combines practicality with fan pride. Whether you're tailgating at Gillette Stadium or running errands, this hand-quilted set is sure to be a touchdown in your collection!
Elegant Wooden Jewelry Box with Cherry Finish
$20
Starting bid
Organize and display your cherished jewelry pieces in this exquisite wooden jewelry box, crafted with a rich cherry finish that brings a touch of elegance to any room. Designed with both functionality and style in mind, this jewelry box is a perfect blend of practicality and sophistication.
Features:
Cherry Finish: The warm, luxurious cherry finish enhances the natural beauty of the wood, adding a classic charm to your decor.
Two Swing Doors: Open to reveal full-length mirrors, perfect for trying on jewelry and adding the final touch to your outfit.
Revolving Necklace Hangers: Two revolving hangers provide a convenient and tangle-free way to store and access your favorite necklaces.
Ring Pads: Equipped with two dedicated ring pads to keep your rings secure and easily accessible.
Ample Storage: Five spacious drawers offer versatile storage options for bracelets, earrings, watches, and other treasures.
Dimensions: Measuring 12.9 inches wide x 5.4 inches deep x 11.6 inches high, this jewelry box is compact enough to fit on any dresser or vanity while providing ample storage space.
This wooden jewelry box is not only a functional storage solution but also a beautiful piece that will enhance the look of any room. Whether for yourself or as a thoughtful gift, it promises to keep your jewelry organized and elegantly displayed.
Organize and display your cherished jewelry pieces in this exquisite wooden jewelry box, crafted with a rich cherry finish that brings a touch of elegance to any room. Designed with both functionality and style in mind, this jewelry box is a perfect blend of practicality and sophistication.
Features:
Cherry Finish: The warm, luxurious cherry finish enhances the natural beauty of the wood, adding a classic charm to your decor.
Two Swing Doors: Open to reveal full-length mirrors, perfect for trying on jewelry and adding the final touch to your outfit.
Revolving Necklace Hangers: Two revolving hangers provide a convenient and tangle-free way to store and access your favorite necklaces.
Ring Pads: Equipped with two dedicated ring pads to keep your rings secure and easily accessible.
Ample Storage: Five spacious drawers offer versatile storage options for bracelets, earrings, watches, and other treasures.
Dimensions: Measuring 12.9 inches wide x 5.4 inches deep x 11.6 inches high, this jewelry box is compact enough to fit on any dresser or vanity while providing ample storage space.
This wooden jewelry box is not only a functional storage solution but also a beautiful piece that will enhance the look of any room. Whether for yourself or as a thoughtful gift, it promises to keep your jewelry organized and elegantly displayed.
Hair Care Basket
$50
Starting bid
From Terri's Little Hair Shop, enjoy a selection of professional hair care products. Included in this basket is a gift set of Shine and Color Care products from REDKEN along with a professional styling Fingerbrush from Olivia Garden. Valued at $100, this hair care basket would be an ideal gift for anyone looking for a salon-like shine and long lasting color vibrancy for their hair.
From Terri's Little Hair Shop, enjoy a selection of professional hair care products. Included in this basket is a gift set of Shine and Color Care products from REDKEN along with a professional styling Fingerbrush from Olivia Garden. Valued at $100, this hair care basket would be an ideal gift for anyone looking for a salon-like shine and long lasting color vibrancy for their hair.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!