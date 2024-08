Join us for our very first Annual Music Fundraiser Fest "Summer Night Of Hope" and enjoy an evening of feel good vibes with amazing bands, live music performers, Dj's, delicious unique food trucks and drinks all under a shady sunset sky, while your feet touch the grass and you laugh and dance away for a wonderful cause.





*Please bring your blankets

*No outside food or drinks allowed

*No Children or pets to Summer Night Of Hope. The event is for adults (16 and over only)