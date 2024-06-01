Pearls On The Plaza - Angela Jackson

The Junior League of North Little Rock (JLNLR) will host Pearls On The Plaza, Saturday June 1, 2024, The event will be held at Argenta Plaza.





Join us and enjoy an evening that will include a Silent Auction; Raffle Prizes; Food and Beverages; plus Live Entertainment.





Tickets for Pearls On The Plaza are $50 for individuals. Tables and Sponsorships available.





This fundraiser will will help support our mission and programs in the North Little Rock Community. Please follow our Social Media sites and jlnlr.org for more information and updates

#jlnlr #JLstrong #jlbettertogether