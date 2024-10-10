2024 Volunteer Registration & Primitive Camping

***Camping does NOT include festival passes. Each attendee must have weekend passes.**** Individuals claiming this free primitive camping are allowed up to 1 tent (or 1 hammock per person) and up to 4 people shared primitive camping. Primitive camping has no electricity or running water access. Bathroom facilities are a 3-5 minute walk from the primitive camping areas. A few things to keep in mind when booking your camp site: - Check-in time for camping begins at 12:00 pm Friday afternoon. Please Observe Check In Time: Campers arriving prior to 12pm will be asked to wait before checking in and setting up camp. Feel free to enjoy the State Park while you wait. - Check-out time is 2:00 pm on Sunday. Check-out time will be strictly enforced as there will be campers coming into the park on Sunday. All campers must be fully checked out by 2pm on Sunday. The state park has extended checkout time by two hours this year so that campers can stay for the music Sunday between 10am-12pm at the Loblolly Stage. The State Park is offering a 50% discount for campers that would like to spend the night Sunday. You will need to call Givhans Ferry State Park Office at (843) 873-0692 to make reservations and receive the discount. - Firewood is available to primitive campers stacked near the entrance of the primitive campsite. Please take only as much as you plan to use each night. And return any unused wood to the stack upon leaving for the weekend. FIRES ARE PERMITTED IN STATE PARK PROVIDED FIRE RINGS ONLY FIRES MUST BE THOROUGHLY EXTINGUISHED WHEN TURNING IN FOR THE NIGHT - Quiet hours are 12am-8am please be respectful of other campers and keep the volume down after midnight. If you would like to keep the party going join us at the bonfire jam session near Education Station shelter after the festival shuts down for the night. If you are a light sleeper be prepared with whatever you may need to sleep comfortably in a group camping setting. For more information follow the link in the registration email.

