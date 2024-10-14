A Harlem Renaissance Affair Sponsorship Opportunities

This sponsorship level includes recognition in social media posts, the business logo on event flyers, announcement in our newsletter, a quarter page ad in the Gala's souvenir booklet, your company's promotional items included in the glam bags, recognition during the gala, and a VIP table for eight guests.

This sponsorship level includes recognition in social media posts, the business logo on event flyers, announcement in our newsletter, a quarter page ad in the Gala's souvenir booklet, your company's promotional items included in the glam bags, recognition during the gala, and a VIP table for eight guests.

More details...