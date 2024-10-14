A Harlem Renaissance Affair Sponsorship Opportunities

This sponsorship level includes recognition in social media posts, the business logo on event flyers, recognition during the gala, and a VIP table for four guests.
The Savoy Ballroom Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This sponsorship level includes recognition in social media posts, the business logo on event flyers, an eighth page ad in the Gala's souvenir booklet, your company's promotional items included in the glam bags, recognition during the gala, and a VIP table for six guests.
The Alhambra Ballroom Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
This sponsorship level includes recognition in social media posts, the business logo on event flyers, announcement in our newsletter, a quarter page ad in the Gala's souvenir booklet, your company's promotional items included in the glam bags, recognition during the gala, and a VIP table for eight guests.
The Cotton Club Sponsorship
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
This sponsorship level includes recognition in social media posts, the business logo on event flyers, announcement in our newsletter, a half page ad in the Gala's souvenir booklet, your company's promotional items included in the glam bags, recognition during the gala, and VIP tables for ten guests.
The Apollo Theater Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
This sponsorship level includes recognition in social media posts, the business logo on event flyers, announcement in our newsletter, participation in any media opportunities, a full-page ad in the Gala's souvenir booklet, your company's promotional items included in the glam bags, recognition during the gala, the opportunity to speak during the gala, and VIP tables for twelve guests.
Add a donation for Social Butterflies Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!