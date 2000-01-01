Cornhole Team Registration

Come celebrate our 12th anniversary, and prepare for an incredibly fun evening filled with good-spirited cornhole competition, contests of creativity, and a raffle in support of Flood Water Roller Derby, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit! Proceeds from this event will allow us to maintain regular access to our practice space, bring live derby action to our local community, and support local businesses by hosting bouts in the area. Learn more about us, our sport, and other ways to support your local roller derby at www.floodwaterrollerderby.org.





Team Registration Details (Registration is preferred but walk-ins are welcome.):

- 2 person teams (16-20 teams)

- $50 per team of 2 ($25 per person)

- Optional custom team shirts available for pre-order ($40 for 2 shirts) - Deadline to pre-order shirts is June 10 at 11:59pm.

- Check-in begins @5pm and bags fly @6pm





We are now offering solo registration! Register and we will assign you a team member.





Tournament Details

- Go to www.floodwaterrollerderby.org for game rules and updates.

- Prizes awarded for 1st through 3rd place.

- Awards for Best Team Costume and Best Team Name.

- 4 game round robin followed by a single elimination bracket.





Earn cash if you win the Long Shot Contest - tournament registration not required to participate!

Live music and DJ

Taco Truck

Roller derby-themed drinks

Tournament Prizes and Raffle items from Lucid Winery, Yard House, Top Golf, Target, BJs, Roller Warehouse, Country Club Lanes, 24hr Fitness, Rise Pole Fitness and more.





Location: Rocky's 7440 Club

7440 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Ages: 21+

Free for all spectators (Cover for Rocky's starts at 9pm - Mention Flood Water Roller Derby to get in free)





For parking map, go to floodwaterrollerderby.org/events. Also see below for instructions.

To park at Sam's Classic Burgers, you can make a left turn into the lot before reaching Carleton Lane.

To park at Rocky's or the property next to and just south of Rocky's:

1) If you are traveling SOUTH on Auburn Blvd to Rocky's, drive past Carleton Ln and then make a U-turn at the first left turn lane. Then proceed north until you reach either parking lot

2) If you are traveling NORTH on Auburn Blvd, you can make a right turn into either parking lot.

3) DO NOT ACCESS ROCKY'S PARKING VIA CARLETON LANE