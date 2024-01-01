Masquerade at The Stables @ Arden

Thank you for you support which allows MSR to grow and uplift our local community.





This benefit is for The Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle and our MSR Foundation.





The Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle strives to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We do this by providing quality after school, summer and other programming to keep young people engaged in learning and character development. GREAT FUTURES START HERE! https://www.bgcepwv.net/





The MSR Foundation brings literacy home by providing 10 books of their choosing to all second graders in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.





Get ready to put on your mask and dancing shoes for an evening of amazing food, incredible live music, and a muted market. If you have any questions about the event, please reach out to us at [email protected].





We look forward to seeing you there in your best Masquerade attire!



