Join us at The Dayton Woman's Club to learn about our fascinating early history!





The Dayton Woman’s Club celebrated its 100th Anniversary in 2016. In this program, you will enjoy lunch with us and hear local historian Angie Hoschouer Berghuis tell us about the clubs and charitable work the Woman’s Club and its members offered to the community during the early 1920s. The program features more than 25 men and women, including Marie J. Kumler, the founder of the Woman’s Club.