Join Hearts of Valor Inc as we host a charity Dinner to raise funds to support our work of educating and supporting those affected by Cardiovascular Disease. We have launched our Heart Savers Academy in Land O Lakes, FL. Our goal is to secure an additional location in Tampa, Florida. Thank you for partnering with us to serve our community!





Please RSVP by April 13th. A $25 donation is suggested per person, which can be made online via Zeffy . All donations will benefit the Heart Savers Academy.